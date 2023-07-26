Wego and IHG Hotels & Resorts Ink Global Partnership

Users can now book IHG hotels globally through Wego's platform

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), inked a global partnership with IHG Hotel & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies to provide its users with a wider array of hotel offerings across the globe.

Wego and IHG resorts and hotels

Through this collaboration, Wego users will be able to search and book 15 of IHG's 18 brands - worldwide - Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites. Travellers will get access to over 4,000 open hotels across global destinations and ultimately find the perfect hotel stay that matches their requirements anywhere in the world.

IHG's latest offering will be promoted across all Wego's channels, providing travellers with information on the latest properties and trendy destinations.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Craig Hewett, Chief Hotels Officer and Co-Founder, Wego, said: "Partnering with one of the world's leading hotel companies, IHG Hotels & Resorts, reflects our commitment to provide our users with global hotel offerings and deals. Through this partnership, we will promote IHG Hotels & Resorts to our large user base in the MENA region and aim to convert more bookings to IHG's global network of hotels."

James Britchford, Vice President Commercial, India, Middle East and Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are delighted to partner with Wego, the number one travel app in MENA for flight search and booking. Through this partnership, travellers will enjoy more convenience and access to 15 of our brands across our luxury and lifestyle, premium, essentials and suites portfolio in global destinations when booking their trip on Wego."

Wego compares a range of accommodation options available in the marketplace, to offer competitive rates from local and global travel agencies, hotel direct websites and other accommodation merchants.

With new partners on board, Wego strives to provide its customers with a comprehensive selection of hotel options, enabling users to search and book directly through its website and app.

Notes to editors

About IHG Hotels & Resorts (ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta and Cairo.

