Wego and Hong Kong Tourism Board Partner to Inspire MENA Travelers to discover Asia's World City

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to showcase the vibrant culture, world class experiences, and renewed appeal of Hong Kong as a must visit destination for travelers across the MENA region.

( from left to right): Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer, Wego and Becky Ip, Deputy Executive Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board

This collaboration comes at a time when outbound travel from the region is rapidly growing, especially toward destinations that combine iconic city life, culinary diversity, and rich cultural heritage. With Hong Kong's continuous efforts in promoting tourism, Wego and HKTB aim to bring the city's renewed energy and immersive experiences to travelers in the Gulf and beyond.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "We're excited to join forces with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to introduce the magic of Hong Kong. From its dynamic skyline and legendary street food to peaceful nature trails and shopping havens, Hong Kong offers something for every type of traveler. As travel demand from the MENA region surges, especially during the summer and holiday periods, this partnership enables us to inspire more people to rediscover Asia's World City through tailored content, exclusive deals, and seamless travel planning."

The partnership will include co-branded digital campaigns, influencer collaborations, and targeted storytelling to highlight Hong Kong's diverse offerings from traditional temples and bustling night markets to Disneyland, luxury stays, and sustainable travel experiences. Wego will leverage its cutting-edge travel search technology and regional reach to connect MENA travelers with customized itineraries and real-time deals.

Becky Ip, Deputy Executive Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board, added: "The Middle East is a key market for us, and we're delighted to partner with Wego to strengthen our presence across the region. With visa-free access for GCC nationals, effortless connectivity, and an abundance of diverse experiences that beautifully blend East and West, modernity and nature, Hong Kong is a destination that captivates travellers of all ages. The city is uniquely positioned as a gateway to Asia and a premier stop for luxury, leisure, and cultural exploration."

As Hong Kong continues to welcome global travelers, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in boosting outbound tourism from the MENA region to East Asia.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683420/Wego.jpg