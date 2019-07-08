WebNMS Partners With HMS Networks to Focus on Industrial IoT Solutions

The strategic partnership of WebNMS and HMS Networks will empower solution providers to deliver value added IIoT solutions for industrial customers

Strategic IIoT Partnership of WebNMS and HMS Networks

ENTERPRISE SCALE IIoT platform for seamless device integration, data processing and analytics

SIMPLIFIES IIoT deployments in a heterogenous manufacturing environment

PLEASANTON, California, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WebNMS, the IoT division of Zoho Corporation, today announced its foray into the industrial IoT space through its partnership with HMS Networks. The platform seamlessly integrates with HMS Networks' remote access and industrial management equipment, Ewon Flexy. The strategic collaboration will leverage the potential of the IoT platform vendor to achieve data driven digital transformation in manufacturing industry.

HMS Ewon Flexy and WebNMS IoT Platform collaborate for uninterrupted multi-protocol data acquisition, processing, analytics and insights. The Platform empowers a wide range of IIoT use cases such as remote monitoring, process monitoring and optimization, predictive maintenance, quality traceability and asset life cycle management.

"A comprehensive ecosystem of compatible software and hardware is a game changer in delivering successful IoT solutions. Through this partnership HMS' vast set of Industrial communication devices are closely integrated into WebNMS IoT Platform to facilitate quick and simplified IIoT Application development and deployment," said Karen Ravindranath, Director, WebNMS.

Further, "The platform together with Ewon Flexy device can prove to be a truly powerful plug and play industrial IoT combo," said Karen. Through the partnership, WebNMS aims to collaborate with SIs and IoT solution providers to achieve transformative business outcomes for their customers.

"HMS Networks has been very successful over the last few decades in developing cutting edge communication devices for industrial markets. With the current wave of innovation around the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0, we have become a leader in supplying solutions for industrial communication. With the ever-growing variety of applications, we see an incredible need for partnering with specialized software companies, such as WebNMS, that help our customers get the full value from HMS products. WebNMS has already proven to be a great Solution Provider by delivering a seamless application to our customers that makes their remote asset data useful and beneficial. We are delighted with the partnership and look forward to our continued collaboration as we help our current and future customers through their data journey," said Chip Main, HMS Industrial Networks Inc. Solution Partner Manager.

About WebNMS

WebNMS is a leading provider of Enterprise and Industrial IoT platform and Solutions. WebNMS offers end-to-end, full stack IoT Platform for Energy Management, Remote Asset Monitoring and Fleet tracking and management. Visit https://www.webnms.com/.

About HMS

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat® and Ewon® brands. Communication solutions for building automation are offered through the subsidiary Intesis. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology. Visit www.hms-networks.com.

Media contact: sangeeta.nk@zohocorp.com

