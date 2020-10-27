WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio

The addition of coliquio will build on Medscape's global source of clinical news, health information, education and point-of-care tools worldwide. Medscape and its affiliate network of platforms currently reach over 5 million physicians worldwide of which over 4 million physicians are outside the US.

"At coliquio, our mission is to enable physicians to make better decisions by connecting them with their peers, offering educational content of the highest quality and providing direct access to world-leading experts. We share big parts of that mission with Medscape; together we will be able to follow through on it with greatly increased power," said Martin Drees, Founder and CEO of coliquio. "We are excited to join forces with the WebMD team; it's the best-possible next step in our growth story."

"coliquio is an excellent addition to our global presence," said Jeremy Schneider, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager, WebMD Global. "Together, we can leverage our combined strengths to extend our reach and engagement to healthcare professionals in Europe and increase our value to customers through our best-in-class digital channels."

coliquio's telemedicine and doctor-patient offering medflex is not part of the transaction and will remain an independent entity operated by Germany-based medflex GmbH.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to regulatory and other approvals, which are expected to be received by the end of the year. Following closing, coliquio, with offices in Konstanz and Munich, will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Medscape as the companies build on and integrate products, platforms, and services. The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

coliquio is a leading information platform for physicians in the German-speaking countries. Physicians discuss patient cases, get personalized top-notch information updates, and can directly interact with world-leading experts.

Medscape is a leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is a leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org ®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites are a leader in their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com .

