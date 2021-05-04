WebMD Acquires MGP, Ltd., Building on Medscape UK Platform for Health Professionals

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company and a leader in health information services for physicians, other healthcare professionals and consumers, today announced that it has acquired MGP, Ltd., an information provider that supports clinical best practice and the implementation of clinical practice guidelines.

The acquisition combines the core competencies of MGP with that of Medscape, WebMD's flagship global brand for healthcare professionals. Medscape and its affiliate network of platforms currently reach over 5 million physicians worldwide, of which over 4 million are outside the US. The addition of MGP will build on Medscape's offerings of clinical news, health information, education and point-of-care tools to provide market-leading, multi-channel reach and engagement with doctors and other healthcare professionals across the UK.

Based in Chesham, UK, MGP's content is designed to inform clinical decision-making and change clinical behaviour in line with best practice. The diverse offerings include Guidelines summaries, Guidelines in Practice expert articles and videos, the Guidelines Live conference and virtual events.

"Clinical guidelines are foundational to enhancing and improving patient care, and the addition of MGP further drives Medscape's commitment to supporting UK doctors in clinical practice," said Jeremy Schneider, Group General Manager, WebMD Global. "MGP and Medscape have the trust and the engagement of hundreds of thousands of UK healthcare professionals, driving clinical behaviour change. Through this transaction, we can leverage our combined strengths and scale to deliver robust, information-rich content to doctors and innovative solutions to customers."

"MGP shares a core mission with that of Medscape: To provide information that doctors and other healthcare professionals need to deliver optimal healthcare for their patients," said founder Ivor Eisenstadt MSc BSc (Hons). "At MGP, we focus on providing an experience that drives the use of clinical guidelines to improve patient care. We are excited to join forces with Medscape to build on this commitment. "

Following closing, MGP will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Medscape as the companies build on and integrate products, platforms, and services. The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About MGP

MGP is a specialist healthcare publisher dedicated to Improving patients' lives by promoting best practice in healthcare. Based in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, MGP specialises in delivering evidence-based multichannel content to healthcare professionals based around clinical guidance. MGP's brands include: Guidelines, Guidelines in Practice, Guidelines for Nurses, Guidelines for Pharmacy, and Guidelines Live. MGP is the current Professional Publishers Association (PPA) Independent Publisher of the Year. For more information, please visit: www.mgp.co.uk.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/477551/Medscape_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Medscape