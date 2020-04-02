Webinar on Finding Certainty With Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme Takes Place on April 2

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading government advisory in investor immigration, CS Global Partners, is hosting a webinar on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Themed "Finding Certainty with Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme," the webinar addresses key aspects to consider when seeking second citizenship by means of investment.

Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, Head of the Dominican Citizenship by Investment Unit, joins the webinar as a special guest. Topics discussed cover the application process, the importance of due diligence, citizenship benefits, family security and inheritance for future generations, Dominica's stability as a modern democracy and business opportunities. CS Global Partners expert Valeria Rebrentceva from London will also answer webinar guests' questions.

The concept of citizenship by investment (CBI) was born in the Caribbean, with the region now leading the industry. For three consecutive years, Dominica has been ranked as the world's number one in the CBI Index, published by PWM – a publication from the Financial Times.

"Dominica emerged once more as the country with the world's best citizenship by investment programme, combining extensive due diligence with efficiency, speed, affordability, and reliability," explain the researchers of the CBI Index. South Africans tend to turn to Caribbean CBI programmes as a Plan B. A private banker commented for the study published by FT Specialist that most clients from politically volatile jurisdictions such as those in the Middle East and Africa seek citizenship by investment as a plan C or D in case of an "escalation of insecurity or an outright war."

There are two ways to obtain second citizenship from Dominica, provided one passes all the due diligence checks first. One can either make a minimum contribution of US$100,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund; or invest at least US$200,000 in pre-approved real estate. Both channels serve different applicant needs, but synergistically benefit the local population and the island's economy.

The fund option is more direct since applicants deal directly with the government, through their agent. It also enables the government to then sponsor a wide spectrum of socio-economic initiatives. Meanwhile, the real estate option gives applicants a return on investment, whereas the economy sees the emergence of a promising ecotourism sector with luxury resorts sparsely immersed in nature. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also pledged to make Dominica the world's first climate-resilient nation, a feat widely appreciated by the international community.

Contact:

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners