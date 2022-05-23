Webcam Market is expected to grow significantly by 2027 | CAGR: 12% | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Webcam Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Webcam Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Webcam Market at the regional & country levels. The webcam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2021-2027.

Market Overview

The global Webcam market is projected to gain significant traction over the forecast timeframe, owing to some favorable factors. The growing use of webcams for video consultation and remote patient monitoring by telehealth services has increased webcam penetration in the healthcare sector. In addition, these cameras allow real-time or store-and-forward telehealth communication. Webcams used for visual marketing can generate more interaction between a brand and its customers. Visual marketing allows photographs, videos, illustrations, infographics, logos, and signs to communicate with customers via webcam and is often more enticing to customers.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, work-from-home policies have been introduced by businesses to ensure the safety of workers as well as the continuity of their company. With these stay-at-home initiatives, the use of video conferencing has increased for company and customer meetings. The rapid spread of the pandemic has led to lockdowns being initiated across several countries, which has disrupted supply chains and forced the closure of numerous manufacturing plants. The slowdown caused in the production of webcams has impacted the growth of end-use industries and thus is expected to hamper the growth of the webcams market over the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focused on lowering operational costs for surviving in the webcams market. The future manufacturing of webcams and related products in the post-lockdown period is expected to drive the growth of the market. Supportive government policies and relaxations in the lockdowns are expected to boost the demand for webcams over the forecast period. The industry players' adoption of remote working policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces is likely to influence the webcams market positively. Thus, the demand for webcams and related products is expected to increase due to their rising adoption for security & surveillance, entertainment, video conferencing, and live events, among other end uses.

Webcam Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Product, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

USB

Wireless

Based on Product, the market is segmented into USB & Wireless. Of the different Product segments, the USB webcam segment dominated the webcam market. This is due to its compatibility with multi-platform computers such as Mac, Linux, and Windows. In addition, as they have larger casings that allow heat to disband easily, these devices are less susceptible to overheating.

By Technology, the market is primarily studied into:

Digital

Analog

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Digital and Analog. Of the different Product segments, the Digital webcam segment dominated the webcam market. Webcams are video cameras used to capture real-time images or videos in the form of analog or digital signals. Present-day products are technologically advanced and they offer better streaming quality, resolution, frame rate, built-in microphones, and noise cancellation, among others. Owing to the vast advancements, webcams are being increasingly deployed in numerous applications including video conferencing, live streaming, and real-time monitoring.

By Distribution Channel, the market is primarily studied into:

Offline

Online

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Of the different distribution channels, the Offline segment dominated the webcam market. However, the buying preference of the target audience is rapidly shifting toward e-commerce shopping due to benefits like heavy discounts, availability of a variety of products, and faster delivery services. Easy product exchanges or returns are also attracting consumers to e-commerce platforms for purchasing webcams.

By End User, the market is primarily studied into:

Security & surveillance

Entertainment

Video conferencing

Live events

Visual marketing

Others

Based on End User, the Webcam market is segmented into Security & surveillance, Entertainment, Video conferencing, Live events, Visual marketing & Others. The growing use of webcams in commercial areas such as enterprises, retail stores, restaurants, and hotels has increased the market share of the security and surveillance segment. These areas deploy webcams for real-time surveillance of inventories, IT server rooms, and cash counters for offering protection from data theft, vandalism, and intrusion attempts.

Webcam Market Region Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Based on the estimation, North America dominated the market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The major players targeting the market include:

Sony Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Logitech International S.A.

Razer, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the Global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as Global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Webcam Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the Webcam market?

Which factors are influencing the Webcam market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Webcam market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Webcam market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Webcam market?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

