Webacademyst Presents Line of New Courses for 2022

TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite easing of COVID-19 restrictions over time, people still prefer to conduct a significant part of their routine online. That remains true for education and skill acquisition, and leading online academy Webacademyst seems to once again be at the forefront of efforts to bring proper education to the virtual sphere. The brand has recently launched its 2022 curriculum, including a wide array of courses relevant to today's conditions, in terms of economics, business, marketing, lifestyle and other aspects.

"It was George Washington Carver who said that education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom, and we couldn't agree with that saying more," commented John Grant-Ceder, spokesperson for Webacademyst. "That's why we've carefully crafted this new course list, giving extra attention to each and every lesson on the plan. After months of hard work, I can truly say that we're providing a significant stepping stone to the future, for those willing to grasp this opportunity."

Knowledge is power

Among the new courses added to Webacademyst's roster, one can find a syllabus on marketing bestselling books on Amazon in 2022, growing an idea into a business, and creating a mobile app with no coding background - and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Furthermore, Webacademyst has also pledged to frequently update its content, so more interesting courses are expected to be launched later on this year.

"We're constantly feeling the pulse, looking for relevant material to provide our students," added Grant-Cedar, "so there's definitely more to come. On behalf of our team of expert tutors, I would like to thank the thousands who have already participated in our curriculums and given their feedback. We do not take this for granted, and we are going to keep working hard for you."

About Webacademyst

Based on the belief that knowledge should be democratized, Webacademyst was founded amidst the Coronavirus pandemic with a goal of making knowledge accessible worldwide. Today, the brand boasts a list of tens of interactive courses, all passed online with a flexible schedule so that they can fit anyone's routine. Should students be dissatisfied with the material or the tutors, Webacademyst is committed to a 14 day money back guarantee. More information regarding that, as well as full schedules of all courses, can be found online on the company's website.

