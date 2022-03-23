Web3's Pocket Network Continues to Grow at Unprecedented Pace

600M+ daily relays (API calls) administered over a decentralized node infrastructure worth over $580M

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Network, an infrastructure middleware protocol which facilitates decentralized multichain blockchain access to developer applications in Web3, including Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, Fuse, OEC and Harmony, reported a surge in industry demand with a record of 3 billion relays serviced over the last 7 days. This achievement has seen numbers grow from 5M daily relays less than a year ago to 600M+ daily relays, a dramatic increase of 120x.

This latest surge was shown throughout the week when several single-day relay all-time high records were achieved, oftentimes consecutively. Relays are being serviced by hundreds - if not thousands - of independent node runners across 6 continents. 38K+ nodes are serving apps at once, rotated out every hour, and coordinated by a protocol that takes zero rent. This demand is agnostic to market conditions, and will continue to be a mainstay in a bear or bull market.

"Pocket's relay growth is evidence of a massive acceleration of growth in the web3 ecosystem as a whole," said Michael O'Rourke, CEO and Founder at Pocket Network. "In parallel to the growth in relays has been our community. It is truly remarkable to see how many people see the importance of decentralized infrastructure that Pocket is building."

Pocket Network is currently ahead of its goal of breaking the 1 billion relays per day milestone by the end of 2022 as new blockchains and app integrations continue to switch to Pocket Network as the decentralized global infrastructure provider of choice. Being resilient, faster, cheaper, and better has been the winning formula to Pocket's scale and dominance.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network .

