Web Summit: Founder and CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan believes the way we work has changed forever

Yuan joined European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

The founder and CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan, said that the way we work has changed forever, and we'll witness a new hybrid way of working when the pandemic is over. Yuan was interviewed by Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief at Business Insider, at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

When asked about Zoom's stock price dropping following news of a COVID-19 vaccine, Yuan remained optimistic about his platform and pointed to the lessons we've learned about remote working.

"I believe the way we work, and live, and learn, and play is very different now. Let's say the pandemic is over tomorrow. Do we all go back to the office? I don't think every employee will go back to the office. It's very likely we'll end up with a hybrid. Because it's good for climate change and it's good for productivity. That's why I think a tool like Zoom will stay."

Yuan also highlighted the benefits of video conferencing in a post-COVID-19 world.

"Using tools like Zoom, I can meet many more customers than the business traveller. I fundamentally believe that, after the pandemic, business travel will be less and less. I'm pretty sure everyone now realises you can leverage tools like Zoom to meet more employees, more customers, more prospects... and it works."

Yuan also spoke about the room for improvement when it comes to the video conferencing software of the future, using AI and VR to bring people together.

"We believe that video conferencing tools like Zoom can deliver a better experience than face-to-face meetings in the future. I'll be able to shake hands with you and, if we speak different languages, with AI we'll be able to understand each other."

About Eric Yuan

Eric founded Zoom in 2011 to bring teams together in a video environment. Zoom's video-first unified comms platform continues to transform the way leading global enterprises communicate. Zoom was one of the highest-performing IPOs of 2019.

About Web Summit

In the words of Inc. Magazine, "Web Summit is the largest technology conference in the world". Forbes says Web Summit is "the best tech conference on the planet", Bloomberg calls it "Davos for geeks", Politico "the Olympics of tech", and the Guardian "Glastonbury for geeks".

