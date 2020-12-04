Web Summit: Founder and CEO of Impossible Foods, Pat Brown, is confident of replacing the use of animals as a food technology by 2035

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Founder and CEO of Impossible Foods, Pat Brown , is confident of replacing the use of animals as a food technology by 2035.

, is confident of replacing the use of animals as a food technology by 2035. "It's not enough for us to be just as good [as meat]; we have to be more delicious, more nutritious and more affordable to guarantee our success, and we will."

Brown joined European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer and tennis star Serena Williams at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

The founder and CEO of Impossible Foods, Pat Brown, said that it's game over for the meat industry. Brown was interviewed by Laura Reiley, business of food reporter at the Washington Post, at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

"Our mission is to completely replace the use of animals as a food technology by 2035. We're dead serious about it and we believe it's doable." … "I was confident that we would succeed when I launched this company, and now I'm completely confident. It's game over for the incumbent industry – they just don't realise it yet."

Brown acknowledged that environmental concerns aren't enough to make people change their diets, so his company has taken a different approach.

"The whole reason we took the approach we did is that we're depending on making a product that consumers who don't care about climate change will choose – because it's delicious, and for its nutritional value, affordability, convenience. And sustainability is just a bonus."

For Brown, sustainability remains the main motivation as he highlighted the importance of changing our diets.

"By far, the biggest factor in climate change and the collapse of global biodiversity is the use of animals as a food technology. Nothing comes close. We have to get rid of it. It's much more important than replacing fossil fuels in terms of benefits for the world."

About Patrick Brown

Patrick is founder and CEO of Impossible Foods, a company that makes delicious, nutritious 'meat from plants' to satisfy meat lovers, with the goal of transforming the global food system away from the negative impact of animal-based agriculture.

About Web Summit

In the words of Inc. Magazine, "Web Summit is the largest technology conference in the world". Forbes says Web Summit is "the best tech conference on the planet", Bloomberg calls it "Davos for geeks", Politico "the Olympics of tech", and the Guardian "Glastonbury for geeks".

