Web Hosting Services Market to Exhibit 15.1% CAGR by 2026; Increasing Number of SMEs to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Dreamhost Inc., Amazon Web Services, GoDaddy Operating Company LLC, Bluehost Inc., AT&T Inc., 1&1 Ionos Inc., Google Inc., Combell NV, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Web.Com Group, Inc., and more.

PUNE, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Web Hosting Services market is set to gain momentum from the rising demand for state-of-the-art cloud platforms. These platforms aid in lowering the count and role of physical data centers. Fortune Business Insights™ put forward this information in a recent report, titled, "Web Hosting Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, Virtual Private Server Hosting and Others), By Application (Public Website, Mobile Application, Intranet Site and Online Application), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that the Web Hosting Services market size was USD 60.90 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 183.18 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Web_Hosting_Services_Market

Highlights of the Report

Extensive details about the Web Hosting Services market trends, opportunities, and challenges.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and hindrances that may affect the market.

Competitive landscape consisting of investments, unique product launches, collaborations, new mergers and acquisitions, contracts, and agreements.

Profiles of all the companies and their revenue.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/web-hosting-services-market-100863

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/web-hosting-services-market-100863

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Mobile Marketing Tools to Drive Growth

Owing to the excessive competition, each and every company is looking forward to advertise their products and services. Social media platforms have therefore, come to the rescue. With the increasing usage of internet and various social media platforms, companies are finding it efficient to use mobile marketing tools to exhibit their products and service to a large number of people at once. Every company needs a domain name and web platform for creating promotional activities and ads. It is set to aid in the Web Hosting Services market growth during the forecast period. However, the frequent occurrence of downtime is likely to obstruct market growth.

Segment-

Ability to Provide Enough Storage Capacity will Drive the Dedicated Hosting Segment

Based on type, the market is fragmented into virtual private server hosting, collocated hosting, dedicated hosting, shared hosting, and others. Amongst these, the dedicated hosting segment held 27.9% website hosting service market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the ability of this service to offer enough storage capacity. It also requires 99.9% uptime to maintain huge online traffic. Various companies across the globe are nowadays aiming to develop dedicated hosting services for providing the users with multiple advantages, such as authority management, security monitoring, and complete authorized control. The shared hosting segment is likely to hold the maximum share in the coming years on account of the increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide.

Speak to Analyst: h https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/web-hosting-services-market-100863

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Rising Adoption of AI

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Out of these, Asia Pacific procured USD 12.50 billion in terms of Web Hosting Services market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the expansion of SMEs in several sectors, namely, public, corporate, and retail. Pre-existing companies are mainly focusing on creating unique products to cater to the rising consumer needs. Additionally, many hosting service providers belonging to Japan and India are initiating projects to refine their portfolio. These factors are likely to contribute to growth.

North America, on the other hand, is set to dominate the market because of rising adoption of artificial intelligence. Also, companies such as GoDaddy Inc., AT&T Inc., and Amazon Web Services are positively affecting the market in this region. AI-equipped services help in providing the users with deleting unwanted files, domain name performance and protection, self-repairing system, and advanced security.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Broadening Geographic Presence to Compete in Market

Companies operating in the market are trying their best to increase their geographic presence and gain a large consumer base. They are striving persistently to create new prospects to aid various start-ups and e-commerce websites in adopting innovative services equipped with AI, IoT, and more. Below are a few of the latest industry developments:

May 2019 : AT&T, Inc. declared that it chose Synacor Inc. to be a provider of Web Hosting Servicess. The latter provides a broad range of video streaming, web hosting, and cloud-based offerings.

: AT&T, Inc. declared that it chose Synacor Inc. to be a provider of Web Hosting Servicess. The latter provides a broad range of video streaming, web hosting, and cloud-based offerings. January 2018 : Amazon Web Services invested a hefty amount of money to develop its data centers in France and Britain . It enabled the company to widen its geographic presence.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Web Hosting Services Market. They are as follows:

Dreamhost Inc.

Amazon Web Services

GoDaddy Operating Company LLC

Bluehost Inc.

AT&T Inc.

1&1 Ionos Inc.

Google Inc.

Combell NV

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Web.Com Group, Inc.

Other prominent companies



Quick Buy – Web Hosting Services Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100863

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Web Hosting Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type



Shared Hosting





Dedicated Hosting





Collocated Hosting





Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting





Other (Managed Hosting, etc.)



Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Application



Public Website





Mobile Application





Intranet Site





Online Application

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Deployment

Public Cloud





Private Cloud





Hybrid Cloud

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America





Europe





Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC)



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)



Latin America (LATAM)

TOC Continued...!!!

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/web-hosting-services-market-100863

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Home Automation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Luxury, Mainstream, Managed, DIY Do It Yourself Home Automation System), Application (Safety and Security, Lighting, Entertainment, Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning), Networking Technology (Wired & Wireless) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

AI in Retail Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Function (Operations-Focused, Customer-Facing), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By End-Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region Forecast, 2020-2027



Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device (Smartphone, Laptop/Tablets, Personal Computer (PC), Smart TV and Consoles), By Streaming Type (File Streaming and Video Streaming), By End-Users (Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumers (B2C)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Energy Management System Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis By Type (System, Services), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026



Kiosk Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Retail Kiosks, Financial Kiosks, QSR Kiosks, Tickets & Billing Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Self Service Kiosks & Others), By End-Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/ Telecommunication & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026



Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Product, Software, Maintenance & Support Services), By Device Type (Handheld Devices, Stationary AR Systems, Head-mounted Displays (HMDs), Smart Glasses, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Media and Entertainment, Education, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Retail, Logistics, Manufacturing and Engineering, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/web-hosting-services-market-9779

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156281/Web_Hosting_Services_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights