MIDDLETON, Mass., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market, providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Web Application Firewall (WAF), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Web Application Firewall (WAF), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveals a projected market valuation of $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.39% from 2024 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic WAF landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in WAF Platforms

In an era where digital security is paramount to enterprise resilience, Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) have become a cornerstone technology for organizations seeking to protect web applications, mitigate cyber threats, and ensure compliance. From banking and finance to healthcare, retail, telecom, and e-commerce, enterprises are rapidly adopting AI-driven WAF solutions to defend against evolving attacks, enhance application performance, maintain regulatory adherence, and safeguard digital experiences.

According to Riya Tomar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) have evolved beyond traditional security measures to become a critical layer of defence against sophisticated cyber threats. With AI-driven threat detection, adaptive protection, and seamless cloud integration, modern WAF solutions empower organizations to safeguard applications, ensure compliance, and maintain digital trust in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into worldwide and regional WAF platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top WAF vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in WAF solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in WAF solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are revolutionizing Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions to detect and mitigate threats in real time, enhance application security, and ensure seamless digital experiences.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including A10 Networks, Akamai, AziOn Group, AWS, Barracuda, Citrix, Cloudflare, F5, Fastly, Fortinet, Imperva, Microsoft, NSFOCUS, Qualys, Radware, Rhode & Schwarz, Sangfor Technologies.

Why This Matters for RPA Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Web Application Firewall (WAF) providers, these insights are essential for uncovering emerging security challenges, shaping strategic roadmaps, and maintaining a competitive edge. As cyber threats grow in sophistication and regulatory requirements tighten, vendors must deliver AI-powered threat detection, seamless cloud integration, and adaptive security capabilities that protect enterprises while ensuring optimal application performance.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on WAF market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the WAF market

report on the WAF market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

