Weatherford To Present New Oilfield Technologies at ADIPEC 2019
05 Nov, 2019, 21:20 GMT
CEO Will Discuss Digital Transformation and Strategic Partnerships;
Product Line Presidents to Address Technical Sessions on Formation Evaluation, Drilling, Completion, and Production
HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK:WFTIQ) is bringing its best-in-market oilfield technologies and industry-leading vision to the 2019 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), from November 11 to 14, 2019.
On Monday, November 11 at Noon, Weatherford will unveil the first-ever flow-measurement solution driven by Production 4.0™ Intelligence in Hall 8 at Stand #8210. The technology gives operators the ability to reduce both capital and operating expenses while increasing well-test frequency and accuracy.
At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 in Conference Hall B, Weatherford President and CEO Mark A. McCollum will join a panel to discuss why digital transformation is broader than just technology and why it requires strong strategic partnerships, access to specialist skillsets, agile teaming, and a fail-fast culture.
Three Weatherford product line presidents will discuss technology advances in formation evaluation, drilling, completion, and production at the ADIPEC technical conference:
- Mark Hopmann, President of Completion: "Unconventional: The Next Step Change" (Tuesday, November 12, 11:30 a.m., Conference Hall A)
- Kyle Chapman, President of Production: "Creating Industry Partnerships to Maximize Operational and Commercial Value"
(Wednesday, November 13, 9:30 a.m., Conference Hall A)
- Etienne Roux, President of Drilling and Formation Evaluation: "New Business Models for Oil and Gas: Integrating Operators and Service Providers"
(Wednesday, November 13, 11:30 a.m., Conference Hall A)
Weatherford will also address the challenges and opportunities in formation evaluation, drilling, completion, production, and intervention in a series of daily 15-minute in-booth technical presentations:
- 11 a.m.: Integrate Drilling Technologies to Safely Reach TD and Maximize Reservoir Exposure
- 11:30 a.m.: Never Sidetrack Off a Cement Plug Again Using a Single-Trip Openhole Cement and Sidetrack System
- 12 p.m.: Be True to Your High-Flow Assets
- 12:30 p.m.: Transform Downhole Uncertainty into Informed Decisions
- 13:00 p.m.: Take Charge of Pressure Control
- 13:30 p.m.: Withstand the Test of Time with an Advanced P&A Service
- 14:00 p.m.: Install the Upper and Lower Completion in Just One Trip
- 14:30 p.m.: Maximize Production Performance Asset-Wide
- 15:00 p.m.: Rejuvenating Mature Fields
- 16:00 p.m.: Expedite Liner Installation, Establish Long-Term Integrity, and Withstand High Pressures
- 16:30 p.m.: VØ-Rated Cementer Significantly Reduces Costs in the Arabian Gulf
About Weatherford
Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Contact:
Christoph Bausch
+1.713.836.4615
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Karen David-Green
+1.713.836.7430
Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73933/weatherford_international_logo.jpg
