Weatherford to Host Hybrid Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HOUSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) today announced that in light of the ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) it will host a hybrid Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time) on June 12, 2020 at 2000 St, James Place, Houston Texas 77056 and virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WFT2020.

The Company considers the health of our shareholders, employees and other attendees at it AGM a top priority. As such, the Company is monitoring guidance issued by the U.S. and local governments, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (the "CDC") and the World Health Organization (the "WHO") and we have implemented, and will continue to implement, the measures advised by the CDC and the WHO to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at the AGM.

In accordance with Irish law, Weatherford is required to have a principal meeting place, which is a physical location where shareholders may attend the AGM in person and vote thereat. However, in light of public health concerns and current local governmental emergency orders and recommendations, the Company strongly advises shareholders not to attend in person at the principal meeting place. We encourage shareholders who wish to hear the proceedings and ask questions, to do so virtually.

Shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM may attend and participate in the webcast of the AGM via the Internet by following the instructions posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WFT2020 or www.proxyvote.com and entering your 16-digit control number included with the Notice of Internet Availability or proxy card. A link to the virtual meeting will also be available on www.weatherford.com. Shareholders are encouraged to log in to the website before the start time of the AGM. While shareholders will be able to vote their shares while virtually attending the AGM via the webcast, the Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance by one of the methods described in its proxy statement by the proxy voting deadline at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 11, 2020.

The AGM will be held in accordance with local governmental emergency orders, CDC and WHO guidance, therefore:

during the AGM, presentation materials will be available to shareholders entitled to attend the AGM at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WFT2020 and will be available on our website shortly after the meeting;

in-person attendance will be limited to 25% of the meeting room's maximum occupancy;

social distancing and face masks will be required;

persons attending the meeting will be subject to thermal scanning and other screening procedures – please allow extra time in advance of the meeting to complete these procedures; and

once the AGM has begun, no one will be admitted into the AGM.

Due to local Irish COVID-19 restrictions, audio teleconference facilities to participate in the AGM will no longer be made available at the offices of the Company's Irish counsel, Matheson. However, in satisfaction of the requirements of Irish law, registered shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM without leaving Ireland may instead do so via the Internet by following the instructions for virtual attendance and participation at the AGM set out above.

