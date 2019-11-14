Weatherford Names New Chief Financial Officer

Christian Garcia Joins Executive Leadership Team

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK:WFTIQ) announced today that Christian Garcia has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2020. Christian has more than 30 years of financial experience and has held leadership roles in the oilfield services, automotive electronics, software and consulting, and business equipment industries.

Christian recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Visteon Corporation, a leader in automotive cockpit electronics, and served as a board member of Keane Group, a pure-play provider of integrated well completions. Prior to these roles, he served as acting Chief Financial Officer of Halliburton, an oilfield services company, where he held a variety of leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Christian has been consistently selected to the All-America Executive Team by Institutional Investor magazine in the Investor Relations and CFO categories.

Mark A. McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer for Weatherford, stated, "Christian brings extensive oilfield services experience and his professionalism and leadership are respected throughout our industry. As we look to the future, we are delighted that he will be part of the executive team that will lead Weatherford into its next chapter."

"I am very excited to join Weatherford as the potential for value creation is significant, given its product and technology portfolio. I look forward to partnering with Mark and the team on the next stage of the Company's transformation," said Christian.

