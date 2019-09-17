Weather Forecasting Systems Market Worth $3.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Weather Forecasting Systems Market by Vertical (Aviation, Agriculture, Renewable), Solution (Hardware: Data Loggers, Anemometers, Software: Big Data, Super Computing), Application, Forecast Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Weather Forecasting Systems Market is estimated to be USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29645152

Growth of the weather forecasting systems market can be attributed to the increasing demand for highly accurate weather forecasting systems from various end-use industries and investments by governments of various countries and a number of companies for the development of advanced weather forecasting systems.

Based on vertical, the renewable energy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025

Based on vertical, the renewable energy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Weather forecasting systems play a crucial role in designing optimal offshore wind turbine capacities, depending on climatic conditions. Therefore, there is a need for accurate weather forecasts for the integration of large amounts of power generated from renewable sources of energy into power supply grids. This is expected to help meet the increased demand for power from consumers across the globe.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Weather Forecasting Systems Market"

77 – Tables

45 – Figures

200 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=29645152

Based on solution, the software segment of the weather forecasting systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on solution, the software segment of the weather forecasting systems market is projected to grow at the higher CAGR between 2019 and 2025 due to the increasing demand for weather analytics, monitoring & display software, and data collection & processing software for weather predictions with the use of present and historical weather data. Increasing capabilities of supercomputers used for weather forecasts and improvements in the efficiency of long-range forecasting systems offer new growth opportunities for players operating in the market.

The Asia Pacific weather forecasting systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025

Based on region, the Asia Pacific weather forecasting systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily due to the increased demand for continuous weather monitoring for disaster management, and improvement in the economy of the Asia Pacific region. In addition, rapid industrialization and growth of the transportation sector in countries, such as Japan, China, and India, among others have led to a significant rise in the level of greenhouse gases in these countries. The harmful emissions of greenhouse gases can be monitored and consequently, measured with the help of advanced weather forecasting systems.

Some of the major players in the weather forecasting systems market in North America include The Weather Company (US), Sutron Corporation (US), Campbell Scientific (US), Airmar Technology Corporation (US), All Weather, Inc. (US), Morcom International (US), Columbia Weather Systems (US). G. Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik (Germany), Vaisala (Finland), and Skye Instruments (UK) are some of the leading companies in Europe operating in the market in Europe.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Weather Forecasting Services Market by Industry (Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Shipping, Media, Agriculture, Insurance, Retail, Aviation), Purpose (Safety, Operational Efficiency), Forecasting Type (Short, Medium, Long) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Small Satellite Market by Type (Nanosatellite, Microsatellite, Minisatellite), End User (Civil, Defense, Commercial), Application (Earth Observation & Meteorology, Communication, Scientific Research & Exploration), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/meteorological-weather-forecasting-systems-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/meteorological-weather-forecasting-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets