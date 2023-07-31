Weather Forecasting Services Market size worth $ 4.18 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 13.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size By Forecasting Type, By End User Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Weather Forecasting Services Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Weather Forecasting Services Market"

Weather Forecasting Services Market: Strong Development Fueled by Technological Advances and Wide-Ranging Industry Applications

The rising demand for precise weather forecasts and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies are expected to propel the global Weather Forecasting Services Market to considerable growth in the upcoming years. In order for businesses and industries to make educated decisions and enhance safety measures, weather forecasting services play a significant role in delivering essential information about the atmospheric conditions.

The process of providing weather forecasting services entails gathering objective atmospheric data at predetermined sites, which is then analysed using meteorology to forecast upcoming weather conditions. Human involvement is crucial in choosing the best forecasting model because of the importance of weather forecasts and the use of various forecasting techniques.

Several important factors, including the following, are fueling the market expansion of Weather Forecasting Services Market:

Transport and Logistics Sector: To streamline operations and improve infrastructure management, the transportation and logistics sector primarily relies on weather forecasts. They can plan routes, timetable shipments, and reduce hazards in bad weather thanks to accurate weather forecasts.

Agriculture industry: As the world's population continues to rise, there is an increasing need for accurate weather forecasts in the agricultural industry. Accurate forecasts help farmers plan their planting and harvesting dates and successfully carry out crop protection procedures.

Aviation Industry: To maintain safe flight operations, weather forecasts are essential for the aviation industry. Reliable forecasts give airlines the ability to foresee weather-related problems and take preventative action, improving passenger safety and minimising disruptions.

Renewable Energy Sector: Advances in the renewable energy industry have raised the need for accurate weather predictions. These projections help manage the energy supply more effectively and optimise energy production from renewable sources like solar and wind power.

Technological Developments: The use of faster supercomputers, advanced radars, tiny satellites, and big data analytics has greatly increased the precision and effectiveness of weather forecasting. The market has substantial growth potential thanks to this technical advancement.

The dynamic nature of atmospheric variables and the complexity of weather forecast models, however, present obstacles to the Weather Forecasting Services Market expansion. Sophisticated forecasting approaches are necessary due to the interaction of numerous elements, including satellite imaging, surface data, precipitation reports, and inputs from various forecasters.

However, with continued use of big data analytics and predictive approaches, meteorological scientists are now better able to predict hurricanes, floods, snowstorms, and other weather phenomena. The analysis of past and present weather data has created new possibilities for Weather Forecasting Services Market.

North America dominates the market in terms of regional market shares because of significant investments in research and development, a pool of qualified professionals, and an established technical infrastructure. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific area has the quickest rate of growth due to ongoing improvements in the infrastructure for technology.

Key Players in the Weather Forecasting Services Market:

AccuWeather, Inc.

Meteosim S.L.

StormGeo

DTN

Precision Weather Services

Meteoblue AG

CustomWeather

Weather Routing Inc.

TempoQuest

Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd.

GLOBAL WEATHER CORPORATION.

These key players are actively advancing weather forecasting services by utilising their knowledge and technological prowess to satisfy the various demands of businesses and industries around the world.

The Weather Forecasting Services Market is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the next years due to technological improvements and growing awareness of the hazards associated with the weather as the demand for accurate weather forecasts continues to rise across numerous industries.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Weather Forecasting Services Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Weather Forecasting Services Market into Forecasting Type, End User Industry, And Geography.

Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Forecasting Type

Short-range Forecasting



Medium-range Forecasting



Long-range Forecasting

Weather Forecasting Services Market, by End User Industry

Transportation



Aviation



Energy & Utilities



Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)



Agriculture



Media



Manufacturing



Retail



Others

Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

