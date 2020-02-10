Wearable Technology Market Size is Expected to Reach USD $57,653 Millions by the end of 2022, With a CAGR of 16.2 | Valuates Reports
10 Feb, 2020, 12:30 GMT
BANGALORE, India, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearable technology refers to electronic devices designed to be worn anywhere on the body for hands-free operations. Over the past few years, wearable technology devices have gained popularity due to technological advances. However factors like, limited battery life and safety concerns hinders adoption of wearable technology.
The demand for wearable technology is expected to reach a market value of $57,653 million by 2022 from $19,633 million in 2016, rising during the forecast period with a significant CAGR of 16.2 percent.
Consumers prefer wearable devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart clothing, owing to their various advantages, including ease of use. Wearable technology is prevalent from healthcare to the military & defense sector due to its flexibility, accuracy, and convenience. The wearable technology market is segmented into wristwear, eyewear, wearables, bodywear, and neckwear based on the product type. Amongst these, the smartwatches devices are expected to see the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 19.9%.
Based on application, the wearable technology sector is segmented into lifestyle, healthcare, consumer applications, security, fitness and sports, entertainment and enterprise, and industrial. Amongst these categories, the fitness & sports segment dominated the wearable technology market with a share of over 39 percent in 2015 and is expected to sustain this trend throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the entertainment sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.7 per cent.
The Wearable Technology Market classifies the market into four main regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA for providing an in-depth analysis.
FACTORS INFLUENCING THE WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SIZE
- Growing advancements in software and hardware components along with increasing investments from multinational companies, all trying to capture the market with new design, innovation, and technology strategy, is expected to drive the wearable technology market growth.
- Growing healthcare awareness among the people, especially the younger generation, is expected to be a major factor in increasing the market size.
- With its small size and user-friendly functions, people are more comfortable using wearable technology. This, in turn, creates a smoother adoption there by increasing its market. Further, the increasing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices is also expected to act as the catalyst for driving wearable technology.
REGION-WISE WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
- Due to factors like higher health issues and healthcare-related awareness North America will dominate the wearable technology industry.
- The Wearable Technology Market shows steady and substantial growth in the European region.
- Due to factors such as growing tech-savvy population and increasing awareness, the Asia Pacific Wearable Technology market is expected to show growth over the forecasted era.
KEY BENEFITS
- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the wearable technology industry to identify potential investment pockets.
- The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated.
- Porter's five forces model helps in analyzing the potential buyers & suppliers and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.
- Wearable technology market analysis includes market size estimates from 2014 through 2022 including market size by device, product type, application, and geography value in $ million.
WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS
BY DEVICES
- Smartwatches
- Smart glasses
- Fitness & wellness devices
- Smart clothing
- Others (Earphones, body monitors, and wearable cameras)
BY PRODUCT TYPE :
- Wristwear
- Eyewear
- Hearables
- Bodywear
- Neckwear
BY APPLICATION:
- Lifestyle
- Healthcare
- Consumer applications
- Defense
- Fitness & sports
- Enterprise & industrial
BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- Apple Inc.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Adidas AG.
- Nike Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
OTHER COMPANIES
- Fossil Group, Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Jawbone
- Misfit
- Pebble Technology Corp.
- Polar Electro, Inc.
- Withings SA
- Michael Kors
- Casio Electronics Co. Ltd.
- TAG Heuer
- Tom Tom
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- Xiaomi Inc.
- Moov Inc.
- Whoop
Share this article