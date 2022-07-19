Wearable Devices Market Is Predictable to Touch USD 460.25 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 18.80% by 2029

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on "Global Wearable Devices Market" which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The report is generated by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for our clients. This Wearable Devices report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow your business in several ways. Wearable Devices market report potentially presents with the numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition.

The wearable devices market was valued at USD 116.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 460.25 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Wearable technology is one of the most prominent technologies that incorporate technology with regular accessories that enables users to make their life easier. This technology helps its users in achieving their particular goals. Wearable devices are expected to offer benefits to the different classes of people in their daily lives.

The wearable devices are widely being deployed as advancements in wireless technologies. These devices have enhanced patient's mobility at hospitals and homes. The increase in technological advancements is escalating the growth of wearable devices market.

Wearable Devices Market: Competition Landscape

SAMSUNG ( South Korea )

) Garmin Ltd. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Apple Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) HTC Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Fitbit, Inc. (US)

Xiaomi Global Community ( China )

) ADIDAS AG ( Germany )

) Nike, Inc. (US)

LG Electronics ( South Korea )

) Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)

Fossil Group, Inc. (US)

Google LLC (US)

Polar Electro ( Finland )

) Withings ( France )

) Michael Kors (US)

CASIO AMERICA , INC. (US)

, INC. (US) TomTom International BV ( Netherlands )

) ASUSTeK Computer Inc ( Taiwan )

Recent Developments

Apple Inc. launched Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, along with iPad models, in the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch in September'2020. The products bring significant developments in health and wellness features. Apple Watch Series 6 developed the health capabilities of previous Apple Watch models with a new feature. This feature will assist in measuring the oxygen saturation of blood.

Wearable Devices Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Geriatric Population

The increase in the geriatric population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of wearable devices market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.

Fitness and Healthcare Applications

The rise in consumer preference for sleek and compact devices in fitness and healthcare applications accelerate the market growth.

Lifestyle Diseases

The surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke further influence the market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in the demand for wearables that integrate all computing requirements in one compact device extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, adoption of wearables in multiple applications will further expand the market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Wearable Devices Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Segmentation: Wearable Devices Market

By Product

(Wrist-wear, Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Body wear and others)

By Type

(Smart Textile, Passive, Active, Ultra-Smart and Non-Textile)

By Industry

(Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial and Others)

By End Users

(Personal Users and Enterprises)

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Wearable Devices Report:

The countries covered in the wearable devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the wearable devices market because of the increase in the internet users and several companies associated with technological innovations within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing purchasing power in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

