Wealthface Launches Advanced Investing App

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthface, an Investment management company, announced today the launching of its Invest App for passive investors in the Middle East and in the United States on Android and IOS.

Wealthface offers expert investment services through a blend of investment options, advanced Fintech, and professional human expertise. It is licensed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Furthermore, its recent partnership with the US heavyweights "Drivewealth" will enable Wealthface clients to have access to their portfolios on a daily basis and have their own free monthly statement.

The Wealthface platform offers investors multiple types of accounts related to their financial objectives like Retirement, Education, Building Wealth and multiple selections of portfolios based on the client risk level, an option typically unavailable for retail clients, to start investing at low cost without any hidden or trading fees.

The user-friendly platform is now available as a Web and App (Apple Store & Google Play Store), thus offering retail clients the possibility to start investing with no account fees and the ability to start investing with no minimum costs. Users can also have access to their portfolio, benefit from portfolio free rebalancing, so that they can execute it directly to the market using cutting-edge technology.

Bilal Majbour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wealthface, said: "Our mission at Wealthface is to provide the end-users a secure online investment App and let them enjoy their life while we take care of their investments. We have made sure to develop something simple, safe, and easy to use, so that any user can open an account within minutes and start investing at a low cost. We exist to solve the problems that users have faced for many years and make sure to create awareness and education for investors during their investment journey.

Wealthface recently announced its new product, Face X. This launch of Face X came in response to user demand for more accessible and smoother transfer services, allowing local free transfers in AED, without any wire transfer charges or any transfer fees using multiple methods. Adding this feature did not reflect a change in the platform's brokerage system as they have collaborated with leaders in the field to leverage the tool with the most advanced technology.

This comes from their proposed traditional way of funding accounts by wire transfer, in addition to many other options put in place such as wire transfer, credit cards, TransferWise, and Western Union.

In addition to the innovation, Wealthface's vision is to provide everything possible to keep the investment easier and accessible to everyone, everywhere at a low cost.

About Wealthface

Founded in June 2018, Wealthface is a one-stop-shop online investment platform based in the UAE that offers both passive indexing investment and factor investing services. The company's proprietary Robo-advice platform is developed in-house by a team of experienced quantitative analysts and based on advanced Nobel Prize academic research. Wealthface aims to bring institutional investment solutions to every doorstep by facilitating the investment and trading process and offering modern Fintech services to a diverse range of investors, requiring no minimum knowledge about trading and offering a complementary solution to any other trading platform. For more information, visit www.wealthface.com .

