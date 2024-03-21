Wealth Dynamix welcomes Luna Investment Management as a new client, empowering proactive Client Relationship Management and regulatory compliance

LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a leading provider of Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions for private banks and wealth managers, today announced Luna Investment Management, a specialist investment management company working with UK private clients and their advisors, as a new client as part of our partnership with Third Financial.

Meeting FCA requirements and delivering exceptional client experiences

Luna Investment Management, like numerous other wealth management firms in the UK, faces an evolving regulatory landscape and the need to prioritise client satisfaction. Wealth Dynamix's comprehensive CLM platform, CLMi, will empower Luna to:

Navigate regulatory changes: CLMi ensures compliance with the latest FCA requirements, including the Consumer Duty, by providing robust client onboarding, KYC/AML procedures, and communication tracking features.

Enhance client engagement: CLMi fosters proactive relationship management through centralised client data management, automated workflows, and personalised communication tools.

Increase efficiency: Streamlined processes for onboarding, account management, and reporting save time and resources for Luna's team, allowing them to focus on building stronger client relationships. The integration support end to end digital onboarding, change of circumstance and client reviews.

Address industry challenges through technology solutions

"We are delighted to welcome Luna Investment Management as a client," said Gary Linieres, CEO at Wealth Dynamix. "In today's complex regulatory environment, wealth managers like Luna need robust technology solutions to ensure compliance while delivering exceptional client experiences. CLMi empowers them to achieve both, allowing them to focus on what matters most – building strong, lasting relationships with their clients."

"In today's environment, where regulatory expectations are constantly evolving and client satisfaction is paramount, having a robust and efficient technology solution is essential," said Ian Parker, Commercial Operations Manager at Luna Investment Management. "We firmly believe that our partnership with Wealth Dynamix's CLM platform, supported by the CLMi Team, will equip us to navigate regulatory complexities while enhancing the level of service we can offer our clients. We look forward to an exciting roadmap."

A trusted partner for wealth management firms

Wealth Dynamix's CLM platform is trusted by wealth management firms globally, helping them streamline operations, manage risk, and deliver superior client service. With a deep understanding of the industry's unique challenges, Wealth Dynamix provides its clients with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

About Luna Investment Management

Luna Investment Management is the North West's largest independent discretionary management firm. They help clients achieve their long-term financial objectives by providing tailored, risk-based investment solutions. With over 200 years of combined investment experience, Luna aims to provide a truly bespoke service with expert communication and comprehensive administration, underpinned by award-winning technology.

About Wealth Dynamix

Wealth Dynamix is a leading provider of Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions for private banks and wealth managers. CLMi empowers wealth management firms to automate and streamline critical business processes, from client onboarding and KYC/AML to portfolio management and reporting. Wealth Dynamix is a trusted partner to some of the world's leading financial institutions, helping them to transform their businesses, meet regulatory requirements, and deliver exceptional client experiences.

