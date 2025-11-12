We Mean Business Coalition (WMBC): Global businesses unite at COP30 to show the "Return on Action"

BELÉM, Brazil , Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies worldwide to mobilise to share real-world examples of jobs, security and growth from climate action

Hundreds of companies across every region and sector will today (November 12, 2025) take part in a global digital mobilization showing how corporate climate leadership is driving tangible economic and social benefits.

For 24 hours during the COP30 negotiations in Belém, companies will share data, case studies and stories demonstrating how climate action is creating jobs, delivering energy security, cutting costs for consumers and generating growth for communities.

Co-ordinated by the We Mean Business Coalition and the Global Renewables Alliance, with support from the Mission Possible Partnership, the Energy Efficiency Movement, World Business Council for Sustainable Development and other partners, the initiative sends a visible signal that business remains steadfast in its commitment to the clean energy transition because it makes business sense.

María Mendiluce, CEO, We Mean Business Coalition said: "Businesses across every sector are showing that climate action delivers measurable benefits - from lower costs to stronger, more resilient supply chains - that make them more competitive. Companies want to talk about what is happening today in the real economy and the scale of opportunity for companies and countries that comes with accelerating the clean energy transition."

The activation will demonstrate the unstoppable momentum of business climate action and remind governments that clear, predictable policy frameworks unlock faster progress toward a net-zero, nature-positive economy.

Participating companies will post their climate success stories throughout the day using the hashtag #JobsSecurityGrowth.

Read how Nordic collaboration is decarbonising steel and industry : Nordic companies Alfa Laval, SSAB and Outokumpu have collaborated on an innovative heat-exchanger, produced using low-emission carbon steel and stainless steel achieving record reductions in embedded CO 2 . The joint initiative demonstrates the importance of collaboration between suppliers and manufacturers as well as the potential for low-carbon manufacturing to create jobs.

