Wayra And Nauta Capital Invest in Abiquo to Boost Telefónica's Multicloud Offering

Abiquo is already collaborating with Telefónica to deploy a single unified cloud portal, which will help Telefónica's clients to reduce the complexity of Multicloud management by reducing the barriers to governance, deployment, control, and workload operations in public and hybrid clouds

BARCELONA, Spain, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayra Barcelona, Telefónica's open innovation hub, has signed an investment agreement with Abiquo to boost its business development with the group and integrate its value proposition into the different business units of Telefónica.

One of the main objectives of Wayra is to invest in tech startups that can build up business with Telefónica and, thus, be able to scale by contributing with its technological solutions to a network of more than 350 million customers that the group has throughout the world.

The investment in Abiquo will help boost this new service, already available in Spain, that will be extended to the rest of Telefónica's operations in Latin America later this year. Initially, the service will provide access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Telefónica's VDC service, bringing the opportunity to add other services of value, include private clouds and manage other hyperscale clouds, such as Google Cloud Platform, which has recently been added to the Telefónica Public Cloud service catalog.

Abiquo recently participated in the latest edition of the Telefónica Business Development Day, which aims to bring together and connect the startups invested in by Wayra Spain with different business units of Telefónica. Additionally, working with Wayra will allow Abiquo to interact with all the startups participating in the innovation hub and access its global network of 11 Wayra hubs in 10 countries.

"With this new investment, from Wayra we continue with our strategy of promoting the business development of our invested startups through Telefónica. In addition, having Abiquo's existing investor, Nauta Capital, contribute further investment reinforces Wayra's commitment to foster deal flow and co-investment", explains Julián Vinué, Director of Wayra Barcelona.

"It is great news to have Wayra and Telefónica as partners in the future of Abiquo. The company has demonstrated a clear leadership in the industry of cloud management having achieved the best self-service product for multicloud. Telefónica's support will be a key factor to strengthen its position in this fast-growing market," says Carles Ferrer, General Partner at Nauta Capital.

"Our customers demand a complete multicloud offering, allowing them to use the most appropriate products and services from each cloud. For this reason, we have selected Abiquo to deploy the Multicloud Portal, offer value-added capabilities and manage the lifecycle of workloads, providing differential value in companies' journey towards the adoption of public clouds", explains Jose María Cuellar, Global Director of the Cloud unit at Telefónica.

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in London and offices in Europe, Abiquo is a leading developer of Hybrid Cloud management solutions.

Abiquo delivers cloud orchestration software for cloud service providers; Abiquo multicloud platform allows customers to quickly build and monetise cloud services, whilst managing hybrid, private or public cloud infrastructure from one intuitive portal.

Abiquo serves the complex needs of enterprises and service providers as they advance their virtualization implementations into cloud services, adding value through greater efficiency, visibility, simplicity and control.

About Wayra

Wayra is Telefónica's most global, technological and connected open innovation hub in the world. Wayra operates through 11 hubs in 10 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, Peru, Spain, the United Kingdom and Venezuela. More than 500 of the startups participating in Telefónica's Open Innovation program are still active and more than 100 startups are doing business with the company.

About Telefónica Business Solutions

Telefonica Business Solutions is a leading provider of a wide range of comprehensive communication solutions for the B2B market and globally manages the businesses of Organizations (Large companies and SMEs), MNC (Multinational Corporations), Wholesale (fixed and mobile operators, ISPs and content providers) and roaming business within the Telefónica Group. Business Solutions has a comprehensive, innovative and competitive portfolio for the B2B segment, which includes digital solutions (Big Data, Cloud, IoT and Security) and telecommunications services (international voice services, IP, broadband capacity, satellites, mobility and integral IT services, fixed and mobile, as well as global solutions). Telefónica Business Solutions is a multicultural organization that develops its professional activity in more than 40 countries and whose services currently reach more than 170 countries.

About Nauta Capital

Nauta Capital is a pan-European Venture Capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies, with offices in London, Barcelona and Munich. Nauta's main areas of investment interests include B2B software propositions, disruptive digital media companies, and enabling technologies for mobile and the Internet. Nauta has €365M million under management and invests in Western Europe. Nauta has led investments in more than 50 companies including Brandwatch, Marfeel, Nextail, Holded, MishiPay, Mercaux, ForceManager, GetApp, BeMyEYe, Geoblink, Smarp, Talentry and ABA English.

Media contact:

Anna Marí

+34-935-32-15-88

marketing@abiquo.com

SOURCE Abiquo Europe Ltd