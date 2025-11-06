Way2VAT Acquires RBCVAT Limited for A$4 Million, Secures A$3 Million Placement

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automated VAT reclaim leader Way2VAT Ltd (ASX: W2V) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of UK-based RBCVAT Limited for approximately A$4 million. The company has secured A$3 million in new capital from professional and sophisticated investors to fund the transaction, expected to complete around 30 September 2025.

The announcement coincides with an independent Corporate Connect research report highlighting Way2VAT's 48% revenue growth in 2025 and setting a 12-month target price of A$0.025 per share—over 200% upside from current levels.

Strategic Rationale

Way2VAT CEO and Founder Amos Simantov said: "This acquisition is transformative. By combining RBCVAT's deep VAT advisory expertise with our patented AI technology, we're creating a unique value proposition addressing the full spectrum of enterprise tax compliance—from strategic consultancy to automated processing. This accelerates our path to earnings {breakeven by year-end and positive operating cash flow in 2026."

RBCVAT has operated for over 20 years as a premier international VAT advisory and compliance specialist, providing strategic advisory services, multi-jurisdiction compliance management, and bespoke training programs to multinational companies. The acquisition provides Way2VAT with established enterprise relationships, deep EU regulatory expertise, and an experienced team—creating a complete solution spanning advisory, compliance, automated reclaim, and AI-powered validation.

Market Validation

The Corporate Connect research report validates Way2VAT's growth trajectory, noting 48% revenue growth in 2025, a path to profitability supported by the RBCVAT acquisition, and positioning within a US$187 billion global VAT/GST compliance market. The company serves over 400 enterprises including JLL, TikTok, and Solenis.

The acquisition builds on Way2VAT's successful 2022 purchase of Spanish VAT automation business DevoluIVA, which is expected to reach breakeven this year after substantial growth and cost rationalization.

Transaction Terms

Total consideration of A$4 million (£2,000,000) comprises £1,000,000 cash at completion, £880,000 after 12 months, and £120,000 after 24 months, with the deferred payments contingent on key management retention.

The A$3 million placement to professional and sophisticated investors will be issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, with PAC Partners acting as lead manager. Way2VAT has also secured an 18-month £500,000 loan from Bank Hapoalim at Israeli Prime Rate plus 4.5%, secured against RBCVAT shares.

Completion is subject to customary conditions precedent, primarily administrative in nature.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors of Way2VAT.

Amos Simantov | CEO & Founder

E: amos@way2vat.com

About Way2VAT

Way2VAT is a global fintech leader in automated VAT/GST reclaim and digital tax compliance, operating in 40+ countries and serving 400+ enterprise clients through patented AI technology. Established in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv with 80+ employees across London, Barcelona, and Romania, Way2VAT offers a comprehensive indirect tax ecosystem combining automated VAT reclaim, AI-powered invoice compliance validation (APAI), expert consultancy, and multi-jurisdiction compliance management.