Wax Market to Garner $16.7 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 3.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wax Market by Application (Candles, Packaging, Emulsions, Hot Melts, Floor Polishes, Others), by Type (Paraffin/Mineral Wax, Synthetic Wax, Natural Wax, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global wax industry was estimated at $11.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $16.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth-

Increase in demand for wax from the candle and packaging industries drives the growth of the global wax market. Also, increasing applications of wax is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The disrupted supply of raw materials caused disturbances in the supply and demand balance, thereby impacting the global wax market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, as the global situation is getting back to normalcy, the market is projected to recoup soon.

The candles segment to dominate by 2030-

By application, the candles segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global wax market. Increasing applications of candles drive the segment growth. The packaging segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The fact that wax offers improved rigidity, dry strength, and prevention against ply separation has heightened its use in the packaging industry, thereby propelling the segment growth.

The paraffin/mineral segment to maintain the lion's share-

By type, the paraffin/mineral segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global wax market. This is because paraffin waxes are extensively used in corrugated plant packaging, food packaging, and furniture packaging, as they offer safety toward temperature change during transportation. The synthetic wax segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to the increasing demand for synthetic wax from different industries such as paints & coatings, plastic, and adhesive.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2020-

By region, the market Asia-Pacific had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global wax market. The same region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.7% by 2030. Development of the packaging industry fuels the market growth. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry-

Baker Hugher Company

BASF SE

Cepsa

The International Group Inc.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

HollyFrontier Sinclair Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

SOURCE Allied Market Research