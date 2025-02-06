Wavelynx Expands into the United Kingdom and Ireland to Meet Growing Demand for Modern Access Control Solutions

Leading U.S. access control company announces second global expansion in the last 12 months, meeting the unique needs of commercial organizations

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavelynx Technologies , a leader in secure and versatile reader and credential solutions, has expanded its global reach into the United Kingdom and Ireland to support increasing demand for modern security solutions. This strategic move comes as the company scales its operations to ensure that all customers have access to interoperable solutions that align with the growing need for advanced security across sectors such as commercial real estate, hospitality, education, and healthcare.

"As global demand for flexible and interoperable security solutions accelerates, expanding into the UK and Ireland is a strategic next step for Wavelynx," said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx Technologies. "This expansion strengthens our international presence and positions us to better serve a growing global customer base. As businesses prioritize secure, scalable access control, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that provide flexibility, choice, and control—empowering both end users and system integrators to stay ahead in an evolving security landscape."

The global access control market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% through 2032 , as businesses prioritize safety and security. Rising demand for advanced, interoperable systems—particularly those supporting mobile credentials and keyless technology—is further fueling this growth. In the UK and Ireland, this need for scalable access control technologies reflects a broader shift towards strengthening security measures and improving operational efficiency.

Wavelynx's expansion into the UK and Ireland will enable businesses to modernize their technology stack at their own pace, setting new standards in security innovation. To spearhead these efforts, the company has appointed Joe Page as Manager of Business Development for the region. A seasoned leader in the security and technology sector, Page will drive expansion initiatives, leveraging Wavelynx's robust portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the market.

"It's an exciting time to join Wavelynx as we expand our global footprint," said Page. "The UK and Ireland are key markets for us, and I'm eager to help businesses across the region modernize their access control systems with innovative, secure solutions that drive efficiency and adaptability."

About Wavelynx:

Wavelynx is a leading provider of secure access control solutions that enhance safety, elevate customer experience, and instill confidence. Our cutting-edge platform offers access without limits through interoperable experiences for facilities prioritizing security, privacy, and convenience. With a commitment to driving the future of access control, Wavelynx empowers organizations to protect their assets and ensure compliance while enhancing user experiences through advanced wallet credential solutions, reader technology of the highest quality and security, and LEAF physical credentials. Trusted by financial institutions, small to large corporations, and universities worldwide, Wavelynx is at the forefront of the digital transformation in access control.

Learn more at https://www.wavelynx.com/

