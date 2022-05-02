Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market worth $1.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market by Sector, Spectrum, Component (Adapters, Couplers, Loads and Filters, Isolators and Circulators, Duplexers, Phase Shifters, Power Combiners, Pressure Windows) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027. The market exhibits lucrative growth potential during the forecast period primarily due to the advancements in radar technologies, increased demand for microwave devices in electronic warfare systems and increasing launches of satellites and space exploration missions.

The radio segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on spectrum, the waveguide components and assemblies market is segmented into radio, microwave, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), ultraviolet, x-ray, and gamma ray. The drastic rise in communication and high-speed connectivity requirement is likely to increase the production of photonic devices and associated waveguide products and components. Most common wireless technologies utilize radio, in which distances can be as short as that for television or a few millions of kilometers for deep-space radio communications.

The isolators and circulators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on component, the waveguide components and assemblies market has been segmented into adapters, couplers, loads and filters, isolators and circulators, duplexers, phase shifters, power combiners and pressure windows. The isolators and circulators segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR in the waveguide components and assemblies market during the forecast period. The adoption of isolators and circulators in several industrial applications to prevent the magnetron from overheating, is likely to push the market growth.

"North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the waveguide components and assemblies market during the forecast period, backed by significant development in defense systems and rising demand for radar systems. The emergence of the latest techniques of high-speed cloud computing is likely to arise as a significant growth-inducing factor for the global waveguide components and assemblies market in the coming years. The rising internet connectivity, demand for Wi-Fi facilities in flying aircraft, and low power consumption can boost the demand for waveguide components and assemblies over the forecast period in North America.

Major players operating in the waveguide components and assemblies market include Quantic Electronics (US), Millimeter Wave Products Inc. (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Ducommun Incorporated (US), and ETL Systems (UK), among others. These companies have advance technologies and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and other regions.

