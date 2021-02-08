Wave Energy Market to Garner $141.1 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 17.8% CAGR, Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for electricity from the coastal communities and easy and abundant availability of wave energy sources drive the growth of the global wave energy market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Wave Energy Market by Technology (Oscillating Water Column, Oscillating Body Converters, and Overtopping Converters), Location (Onshore, Offshore, and Near-shore), and Application (Power Generation, Water Desalination, Pumping of Water, and Environmental Protection): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global wave energy industry was pegged at $43.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $141.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for electricity from the coastal communities and easy and abundant availability of wave energy sources drive the growth of the global wave energy market. However, high capital investment & insufficient infrastructure hamper the market growth. On the contrary, government initiatives & investments in the renewable energy sector are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8188

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a temporary shutdown on plants and the construction of new projects to curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, as governments of several countries have eased off lockdown restrictions and the energy demand is increasing, the market is expected to get back on track soon.

The oscillating body converters segment dominated the market

By technology, the oscillating body converters segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global wave energy market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, owing to the advantages of using this technology such as high operating efficiency, small size, and reliability in extracting waver energy from the ocean waves. Moreover, the report also includes the analysis of segments such as oscillating water column and overtopping converters.

The environmental protection segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2027

By application, the environmental protection segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness towards environmental protection and stringent government regulation towards environmental pollution across the globe. However, the power generation segment dominated the global wave energy market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market, due to increase in investment in the renewable energy sector across the globe and increase in demand for power from the marine industry and coastal communities.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Wave Energy Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8188?reqfor=covid

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to manifest the highest CAGR by 2027

By region, the market across Europe is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. In addition, the region accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the market, owing to large number of key players and rise in wave energy generation in the region. In addition, rise in investment and government initiatives toward the development of ocean wave energy technology is anticipated to drive the wave energy market growth in this region. On the other hand, the global wave energy market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 17.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Major market players

Ocean Power Technologies

Sinn Power GmbH

Eco Wave Power

Ocean Energy Systems

Nemos GmbH

Wave Swell Energy Ltd.

AWS Ocean Energy Ltd.

Aquamarine Power Ltd.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd.

Amog Consulting

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8188

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Solar Energy Market – Global solar energy market was valued at $52.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Renewable Energy Market - Global renewable energy market is expected to reach $1,512.3 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Waste to Energy Market - Global waste to energy market is projected to reach $50.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

Green Power Market – Global green power market is anticipated to generate $103.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart Energy Market - Global smart energy market is projected to reach $253.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Hydropower Generation Market - Global hydropower generation market is projected to reach $317.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Small Wind Power Market - Global Small Wind Power Market is expected to reach $8,874 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2014 to 2022.

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Ocean Power Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Turbine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Power Generation Technologies Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Wind Electric Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020- 2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research