WATT Fuel Cell Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Award recognizes WATT's production of high-efficiency solid-oxide fuel cell systems

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the high-temperature solid-oxide fuel cell (SOFC) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes WATT Fuell Cell (WATT) with the 2024 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

WATT develops cutting-edge SOFC systems that deliver efficient and sustainable energy solutions. Through its proprietary additive manufacturing process (AMP), the company achieved substantial advancements in production efficiency and product reliability, setting a new technological standard in the fuel cell industry.

WATT's solutions address the ever-evolving challenges of backup power reliability and dependency on the electrical grid by integrating its highly advanced tubular SOFC technology with solar and energy storage systems. The company's fuel cells effortlessly handle load fluctuations and thermal cycling, ensuring long-term durability and performance in various environments such as residential homes, remote locations, and recreational vehicles, where stable and reliable power is critical.

In addition to its technological innovation, WATT has shown a commitment to sustainability. The company's AMP reduces manufacturing time by 90% while maintaining over 99% recyclability during and after the production process. This eco-friendly approach, combined with the ability to operate on cleaner fuels like natural gas and propane, makes WATT a leader in the push for a greener future.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

"WATT designs systems that provide reliable backup power and reduce dependency on the electrical grid," said Raj Chawla, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, it has innovatively integrated a technology similar to 3D printing into its manufacturing processes, enhancing the production efficiency and precision of its SOFCs. Ultimately, the company's extensive intellectual property portfolio and novel additive manufacturing process (AMP) reinforce its position as a market leader."

However, the company's disruptive fuel cell technology goes beyond traditional power solutions. It leverages trendsetting hybrid systems that allow seamless integration with renewable energy sources such as solar power and energy storage technologies. These fuel cells offer the flexibility to operate as a primary power source using natural gas or propane or in a hybrid configuration with solar power, ensuring uninterrupted, clean energy even in remote locations.

WATT's hybrid technology also enhances operational efficiency by optimizing power generation based on the availability of renewable resources. When solar energy is available, the system prioritizes charging the battery, allowing the fuel cell to remain idle until it's needed. This intelligent design reduces fuel consumption and emissions, positioning WATT's solutions as environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional generators.

"Leveraging advanced hybrid technology, WATT designs fuel cells that integrate seamlessly with solar and energy storage systems," said Manuel Albornoz, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "These products can function as a primary power source running on natural gas or propane or in a hybrid configuration where solar power charges a battery and the fuel cell activates only when necessary."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About WATT Fuel Cell

WATT Fuel Cell (www.wattfuelcell.com) is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell ("SOFC") stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT's proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed it to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small-scale and remote power applications. WATT's Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (solar and wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.

