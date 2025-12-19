WATO Korea Accelerates Global Expansion at Automechanika Dubai 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WATO Korea, a South Korean automotive parts manufacturer, is strengthening its position as a technology-driven company by expanding its presence in global markets. Founded in 1997, WATO Korea specializes in the production of core automotive components, including alternators, starter motors, wheel bearings, and drive shafts (CV axles), all of which are manufactured under a fully integrated production system based entirely in Korea.

The company operates the only TÜV-certified manufacturing facility in Korea that holds both ISO 8854 and ISO 8856 certifications. Through OEM supply partnerships with major domestic companies such as Hyundai Infracore and Doosan, WATO Korea has built a strong reputation for quality reliability. To address diverse customer needs, the company operates two in-house brands, WATO-TECH and DOMO Bearing, establishing a stable and flexible supply structure.

WATO Korea participated in Automechanika Dubai 2025, held from December 9 to. Since its launch in 2003, Automechanika Dubai has grown into one of the Middle East's leading automotive parts exhibitions. At the event, WATO Korea showcased major drivetrain components alongside precision rotating parts, effectively demonstrating its manufacturing capabilities and the reliability of Korean-made products.

Throughout 2025, WATO Korea successfully completed a full global exhibition schedule by participating in major trade shows in Riyadh in April, Moscow in May, KINTEX in Korea in October, Shanghai in China in November, and Dubai most recently, further expanding its global business network.

In parallel with its exhibition activities, WATO Korea continues to enhance the quality of its core product lines while advancing development efforts for new product launches. As the global automotive parts market increasingly prioritizes quality reliability, regulatory compliance, and transparency in manufacturing infrastructure, WATO Korea's strengths including its 100% domestic manufacturing system, Korea's only TÜV-certified ISO 8854 and 8856 plant, and extensive OEM supply experience serve as key competitive advantages.

Building on this solid manufacturing and technological foundation, WATO Korea plans to further strengthen its ability to supply a wide range of components with consistent quality, while expanding application areas through new product development to meet evolving market demands.

Following the momentum generated by its 2025 exhibition activities, WATO Korea plans to continue participating in major global trade shows in 2026, including exhibitions in Algiers in March, Riyadh in May, KINTEX in Korea in October, Shanghai in November, and Dubai in December, aiming to broaden cooperation opportunities with buyers across diverse regions.

