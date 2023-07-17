WATERTECH CHINA Establishes Strategic Alliance with Informa Markets, Embarking on a New Journey for Rapid Development

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th edition of WATERTECH CHINA, the leading international water technology exhibition, concluded on June 7th at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. In the first year of China's full economic recovery, the exhibition achieved a new record in scale during the three-day event, bringing together exhibitors from 2,500+ brands with 60,000+ high-quality products and 100,000+ professional buyers in the water treatment industry.

Spanning over an impressive 16-year history, WATERTECH CHINA, under the expert organization and guidance of Herui Group, has evolved from a humble water exhibition to an international flagship platform in water treatment industry. With China's economic restructuring and its dual carbon national goals, the wastewater treatment market is shifting from simple water pollution control to systematic environmental and ecological governance and integrated water resource management. The rise of new and renewable energy industries and commercial water demand has brought opportunities too.

In this evolving landscape, the organizer is presented with not only challenges but the responsibility to explore growth markets. To achieve these strategic goals, WATERTECH CHINA needs to pursue internationalization and find a stronger partner with new development path for WATERTECH CHINA.

The organizer has chosen to change and upgrade its overseas partner by establishing a strategic partnership with the leading exhibition group Informa Markets, which holds over 450 international B2B exhibitions and brand events in 15 professional markets each year, with significant international influence, industry depth and breadth. This strategic partnership will improve the value proposition of WATERTECH CHINA and broaden the development scope to continuously create value for the industry and customers. The 16th edition of WATERTECH CHINA will continue to be held on June 3-5, 2024, at NECC.

This strong alliance with Informa Markets will significantly bolster the entire WATERTECH CHINA Exhibition and foster growth within the water technology community. The organizer will fully connect with the strong overseas resources and the international network of Informa Markets to multiply the scale of overseas exhibitors and visitors and enhance the role as an international trade platform through global tradeshows portfolio of Informa Markets. We trust the strategic partnership will further strengthen the leading position of WATERTECH CHINA so that the trade fair will make greater contributions to the long-term development of the industry.

Further information: holly.fung@informa.com

