Waters Advances Battery Electrode Design and Performance Analysis with New Rheo-IS Accessory

News Summary:

New Rheo-Impedance Spectroscopy (Rheo-IS) accessory enables battery scientists to better assess electrode slurry composition quality under real-world and process-relevant conditions.

The Rheo-IS accessory for TA Instruments Discovery™ Hybrid Rheometers employs a unique, patent-pending design that is friction-free, allowing access to the full range of rheological and electrical measurements.

Delivers an easy-to-use, complete integration of measurement controls and data analysis in a single software platform.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Battery Seminar -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced a new accessory for its TA Instruments Discovery Hybrid Rheometers (HR) designed to enable simultaneous electrical impedance and rheological measurements, a critical capability for scientists working on new battery formulations.

"Battery innovators that are focused on optimizing performance and scale-up require sensitive tools to characterize electrode slurry composition and ensure quality," said Jianqing Bennett, Senior Vice President of the TA Instruments™ Division at Waters Corporation. "With the Rheo-IS accessory, we now offer uncompromised rheometric sensitivity with a full range of impedance measurements for slurry formulation analysis in one versatile, easy-to-use platform – the Discovery Hybrid Rheometer."

When used with Discovery HR, the Rheo-IS accessory enables battery scientists to evaluate the conductive structure within electrode slurries using impedance spectroscopy measurements under real-world and process-relevant conditions. This includes characterizing changes in particle distribution that mimic the effects of mixing, storage, and coating processes. This can accelerate electrode material development and lead to more efficient battery production.

"TA Instruments Rheo-IS accessory provides our research program with the ability to gain a new scientific understanding of electrically and ionically conductive soft materials," said Jeff Richards, assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at Northwestern University. "The integrated workflow for automating complex rheological and electrical protocols and the tight hardware and software integration makes measurements routine and results in higher throughput and improved data quality."

Current rheology solutions rely on performance-limiting mechanical contacts to deliver impedance measurements, which compromise sensitivity and restrict accessible data and insights. The Rheo-IS accessory avoids these limitations with its unique patent-pending technology – a design that enables the Discovery HR's full range of torque sensitivity for precision rheological measurements, coupled with impedance measurements up to 8 MHz frequency.

The Rheo-IS accessory offers an easy-to-use experience, with installation completed in less than 5 minutes and complete integration of measurement controls and data analysis in TA Instruments TRIOS™ software. This addition expands the Discovery HR's versatility for battery materials, offering rheological measurements of slurry flow behavior, powder rheology to support dry electrode coatings, and now simultaneous electrical impedance measurements of slurries, all readily available on a single platform. The Rheo-IS accessory is now orderable worldwide from Waters TA Instruments.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about the Rheo-Impedance Spectroscopy accessory for the TA Instruments Discovery Hybrid Rheometer.

Visit booth#605 at the International Battery Seminar to see the Rheo-IS accessory, the Discovery Hybrid Rheometer, and its family of accessories.

Join Kimberly Dennis , Ph.D., Applications Scientist at Waters, on March 15 at 8:30am ET for: " Optimizing Electrode Manufacturing through Rheological Measurements ," featuring the latest test data from the Rheo-IS accessory.

, Ph.D., Applications Scientist at Waters, on at for: " ," featuring the latest test data from the Rheo-IS accessory. Follow and connect with Waters via LinkedIn, X, and Facebook

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, TA Instruments, Discovery, and TRIOS are trademarks of Waters Technologies Corporation.

Contact:

Janice Foley

Senior Public Relations Manager, Corporate Communications

Waters Corporation

janice_foley@waters.com

+1.617.823.5555

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071755/Waters_Corporation_Logo.jpg