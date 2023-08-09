Waterproofing Membrane Market to Grow USD 26450 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterproofing Membrane Market is Segmented by Type (Sheet Based Membranes, Liquid Applied Membranes ), by Application (Roofing and Walls, Building Structures, Waste and Water Management, Tunnels and Landfills, Bridges and Highways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The global Waterproofing Membrane market was valued at USD 19050 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 26450 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major factors driving the growth of Waterproofing Membranes Market:

The rising urbanization, industrialization, and economic growth of emerging economies are to blame for the rising need for waterproofing membranes. The demand for waterproofing membranes is also being driven by rising infrastructure projects.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WATERPROOFING MEMBRANE MARKET

To stop water from penetrating the foundations, they can be erected or fastened (like a structural slab). Waterproofing will help prevent water from penetrating your foundation and preserve your property from water damage, whether it's to safeguard your building's roof or basement. By preventing water from moving in front of or behind the membrane, should it be ruptured, the spray-on waterproofing membrane system provides benefits for maintenance and repair. A dry shotcrete machine can apply the membrane in a very straightforward manner. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Waterproofing Membranes Market.

Designers must gauge a landfill liner or a ground waterproofing's effectiveness in decades rather than in years. Our bitumen geomembrane systems have been created to offer a strong shield that will hold its watertight seal over time. Due to their flexibility, they can withstand changes in temperature and structural movement without tearing or degrading. The membranes can also withstand lengthy UV exposure, harsh weather conditions, and puncturing forces, typically enabling them to be deployed without a caution layer. They are a perfect choice for drinking water reservoirs because of their improved chemical resistance, which shields the water from any pollutants in the earth below. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Waterproofing Membranes Market.

In an effort to stop this specific kind of rapid deterioration in bridge decks, waterproofing membrane systems have been created. To safeguard the bridge's underlying structure, a waterproofing membrane is a thin, impermeable coating that is applied over an asphalt overlay (which serves as the riding surface). Waterproof Membranes Support the Upkeep of Vital Bridge, Rail, and Road Infrastructure. This new class of spray-applied waterproofing materials is seamless, tough, quick to dry, watertight, capable of bridging cracks, and able to persist for decades without requiring a lot of maintenance. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Waterproofing Membranes Market.

Waterproofing helps keep your building's structural integrity for longer by preventing flooding, water leaks, pollutant leaks, mold, and mildew from getting inside. When a building is structurally sound, it is better able to endure weather conditions and environmental changes that would typically require property insurance to cover the cost of repairs. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Waterproofing Membranes Market.

WATERPROOFING MEMBRANES MARKET SHARE

With a 36% market share, China has the largest market for waterproofing membranes. With a market share of around 23%, Europe is a laggard.

Key Companies:

The key players are Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, Modern Waterproofing, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, Multiplan Yalıtım, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Tangshan Desheng etc.

The top 3 companies held around 12% of the market.

