Watermill Group Completes Sale of Cooper Turner Beck (CTB) to Waterland Private Equity

CTB Achieved Highest Levels of Market Share Gains and Profitability in Recent Quarters

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watermill Group , a strategy-driven private investment firm, announced the sale of Cooper Turner Beck (CTB) to Waterland Private Equity , a European private equity firm that specializes in scaling industrial businesses.

CTB is a global provider of safety critical fastening solutions for the energy, power generation, construction and other demanding markets. The company designs, manufactures and distributes its products to world leading customers that depend on high quality fasteners to perform in rigorous environments.

Under Watermill Group's ownership, CTB made transformational acquisitions, scaled from three to eight countries (with 21 facilities worldwide), more than doubled its workforce, and became the top supplier of safety-critical fastening systems to the energy industry around the world.

A growing, profitable, and globally recognized company, CTB's excellence and leadership in the energy markets commanded interest from a strong group of buyers. The company is now poised for its next chapter under Waterland's leadership.

"Together with Watermill Group, we have concentrated our strategy on serving the total energy market through our organic developments and acquisitions," said Anthony Brown, CEO of Cooper Turner Beck. "This approach resulted in us expanding our customer base, product portfolio and global footprint. This broader market strategy, driven by the dedication of our people, led to our increased profitability and growth."

"We're incredibly proud of the growth of Cooper Turner Beck during its tenure as part of the Watermill Group portfolio," said Steven Karol, Managing Partner at Watermill Group. "This has been a true partnership with Anthony Brown and the team since day one as we shaped a vision, invested in the team, supported international expansion, and reinforced the company's longstanding commitment to quality. We look forward to witnessing the company's continued success with its new partner, Waterland."

For this transaction, Baird provided sell-side advisory services, and Jasso Lopez and CMS provided sell-side legal services.

This transaction underscores Watermill's continued execution of its long-term growth strategy, and further advances the firm's 40+ year track record of transforming and scaling market-leading companies.

About Watermill Group:

The Watermill Group is a strategy-driven private investment firm that helps companies achieve their full potential through strategic transformation. For four decades, Watermill has been acquiring, operating, and improving companies.

