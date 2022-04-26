Waterjet Cutting Machines Market to Garner $1.98 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in automation in the industrial sector and surge in acceptance of high-pressure water cutting in a variety of applications have boosted the growth of global waterjet cutting machines market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Waterjet Cutting Machines Market by Type (Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines, Non Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines), by Dimension Cutting (One Dimensional Cutting, Two Dimensional Cutting, Others), by End User Industry (Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Aerospace, Others), : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" As per the report, the global waterjet cutting machines industry generated $1.09 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in automation in the industrial sector and surge in acceptance of high-pressure water cutting in a variety of applications have boosted the growth of global waterjet cutting machines market. However, the high cost of ownership and concerns regarding water conservation hindered the market. On the contrary, technological improvements such as adoption of high-speed and high-pressure waterjet machines would open new opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic hampered the market due to strict lockdown measurements imposed by governments across the globe to curb the spread of the virus. Moreover, the lack of workforce and social distancing measurements delayed manufacturing of waterjet cutting machines.

The shutdown of automotive, aerospace, and other industries, which are the major end users of waterjet cutting machines, hampered the market growth.

The abrasive waterjet cutting machines segment dominated the market

By type, the abrasive waterjet cutting machines segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global waterjet cutting machines market. In addition, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, due to their use to cut hard materials such as stone, glass, concrete, and metals. The report also includes an analysis of non-abrasive waterjet cutting machines segment.

The electronics segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the electronics segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. However, the automotive segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global waterjet cutting machines market, as these machines are used in production of metal gaskets for antique automobiles, brake disks, clutch, and other components.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share

By region, the global waterjet cutting machines market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to rise in applications of waterjet cutting technology in sectors including food & beverage, healthcare, and automotive.

Key market players

Flow International Corporation

SpaceClaim Corporation

Dardi International Corporation

Colfax Corporation

OMAX Corporation

Jet Edge, Inc.

Resato International BV

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Shape Technologies Group

Hypertherm, Inc.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

