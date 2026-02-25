Waterborne disease poses rising global threat in both developed and developing nations, Hydrachem warns

Hydrachem highlights growing water contamination risk, from UK outbreaks to international crises

BILLINGSHURST, England, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrachem, a trusted authority in water purification and hygiene solutions, has issued an urgent call for greater global action on water contamination, warning that public health is under threat in both low-income regions and across the developed world.

The warning comes as data reveals increasing risks from contaminated water sources worldwide.

In England, the latest Environment Agency data reported over 450,000 recorded sewage discharges from storm overflows in 2024, averaging around 31.8 spills per overflow [1]. As a result, communities are repeatedly exposed to contaminated water, putting both health and daily life at serious risk. This figure is significantly above the Government's target of no more than an average of 10 spills per year by 2050, as per its Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan.

Internationally, World Health Organization data indicates that more than 2 billion people lack safely managed drinking water, with waterborne diseases claiming around 1.4 million lives annually. In many low-income regions, children face dehydration, cholera and typhoid simply because safe water isn't accessible.

UNICEF reports that over 178,000 cholera cases were recorded across 16 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa between January 2024 and March 2025, with outbreaks driven by inadequate water sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, allowing contamination to spread rapidly. Additionally, major floods have been linked to surges in typhoid and other faecal‑oral diseases in countries including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh [2]. Major floods also put millions at immediate risk of contaminated water and waterborne diseases.

Nicolas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrachem, commented:

"We are witnessing a combination of crises that threaten water safety globally. Whether it's aging infrastructure in the UK struggling to cope with increased rainfall, or communities in flood-affected regions facing immediate contamination risks, the fundamental challenge is the same – ensuring access to safe, clean water. Every community deserves reliable access to clean water, no matter where they live."

Hydrachem has been working with aid agencies, governments and global healthcare providers to address water safety in crisis situations, providing expertise in emergency water treatment. Its OASIS water purification tablets are used globally to make contaminated water microbiologically safe to drink in emergencies, remote communities and areas affected by infrastructure failures.

"Everyone deserves protection from invisible threats in the water they drink," added Nicolas Barbieri. "Whether you are a local authority managing an outbreak or an aid agency responding to a flood, rapid, effective water purification at the point of use is needed."

The company, which has 50 years' experience in water purification and infection control, is calling for greater awareness, preventative action and rapid access to field-tested hygiene solutions. Nicolas Barbieri concluded:

"Hydrachem was founded on the principle of making a genuine difference to public health, and that mission has never been more vital. We are here to support authorities, aid agencies and communities to stay safe, prepared and resilient. Stopping waterborne disease outbreaks from escalating into widespread health crises is not just a matter of emergency response; it is a global priority that requires vigilance, effective infrastructure and accessible solutions."

Hydrachem, established in 1973, is a UK-based world leader in effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablets with expertise in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilisation. Operating in over 60 countries, the company partners with NGOs, governments and leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, to combat waterborne diseases, maintain hygienic environments and produce over 10 billion litres of safe drinking water each year.

Hydrachem supplies sectors including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, food preparation and agriculture.

Alongside its own brands, which include Oasis Water Purification Tablets, Oasis Sterilising Tablets and Cert Multi Surface Spray, Hydrachem contract manufactures for some of the world's most prominent companies, with products renowned for quality, reliability and technical excellence.

