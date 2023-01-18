Waterborne Coatings Market worth $140.7 billion 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Waterborne Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, PVDC), Application (Architectural and Industrial), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, ME&A, South America) - Global Forecast to 2030", size was USD 99.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022 – 2027 and 4.2% during 2028 – 2030 to reach USD 124.3 billion and USD 140.7 billion in 2027 and 2030 respectively.

Waterborne coatings technology continues to develop, and it is expected to substitute the existing coating technologies. The global market for waterborne coatings is anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing application of waterborne coating in a variety of end-use industries, including architectural and industrial applications. The waterborne coatings market is primarily driven by the building and construction industry, also strict VOC norms are supporting the market growth.

The Acrylic resin is expected to account for the largest share of the waterborne coatings market, by resin type, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on resin type, The acrylic segment is projected to be the largest resin type during the forecast period. Waterborne coatings based on acrylic resin have good chemical and photochemical resistance, better stain protection, resistance to cracking and better blistering. The waterborne coatings based on the acrylic resin are used in floor coating, architectural coatings for interiors, metal furniture coatings, and architectural coatings for the exterior.

Architectural segment is expected to account for the largest share of in the waterborne coatings market, by application, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on application, the architectural segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the infrastructure sector and the development of the building and construction industry in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the waterborne coatings market in the region. China and India are likely to generate a positive impact on the market in the architectural industry.

Asia – Pacific waterborne coatings market is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for waterborne coatings mainly due to the high economic growth, and heavy investment in industries such as automotive, marine, building & construction, and manufacturing. Nippon Paint holdings Co., ltd. (Japan), Asian Paints limited (India), and other leading global players are adopting various strategies to increase their market share in the region's waterborne coatings market.

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global waterborne coatings market PPG Industries Inc. (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US) and others.

