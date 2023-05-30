Water Treatment Equipment Market to Garner $93.9 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 5.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The global water treatment equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water, the growth in population, and increase in industrialization.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Water Treatment Equipment Market by Type (Process Equipment, Mud Treatment, Filtration Systems & Media, Disinfection, Diversions & Screens, Meters, Membranes, Others), by End-Use Industry (Industrial Water Treatment Equipment, Municipal Water Treatment Equipment) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". According to the report, The water treatment equipment market was valued for $54.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $93.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

However, changes in the regulatory environment and low consumer awareness inhibit the development owing to the price-sensitive nature of this market. The usage is limited in developing countries as the price of water treatment equipment is relatively higher compared to its traditional counterparts. Moreover, emerging economies are expected to lead the water treatment equipment market in the coming years. In addition, a rise in awareness regarding energy conservation and sustainability in the construction industry is expected to benefit the water treatment equipment industry.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $54.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $93.9 billion CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments covered Component, Enterprise Size, Frequency Type, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for clean and safe drinking water, Growth in population, Increase in industrialization Opportunities Rise in awareness regarding energy conservation and sustainability in the construction industry Restraints Changes in the regulatory environment Low consumer awareness inhibit the development

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had both direct and indirect impacts on the water treatment equipment market.

The pandemic has caused disruptions in supply chains due to lockdown measures, travel restrictions, and temporary closures of manufacturing facilities. These disruptions have resulted in delays in production, delivery, and installation of water treatment equipment.

The filtration systems and media segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, filtration systems and media held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. Filtration systems play a crucial role in removing contaminants and impurities from water, making it safe for consumption or suitable for various applications. However, membranes is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.64% from 2023 to 2032. The increased demand for low-pressure membrane technology is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. 'The poor fouling resistance of nonporous membranes, on the other hand, is anticipated to stifle the expansion of the market.

The municipal water treatment equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, municipal water treatment equipment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. The primary factor that drives the municipal wastewater treatment equipment market is the growth in commercial as well as residential sector across the globe. However, membranes is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.89% from 2023 to 2032. The market is being driven by increase in industrialization and urbanization. The need for industrial wastewater treatment is also on a rise due to the need for a safe working environment in industrial operations.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. This region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.22% from 2023 to 2032. The presence of various key manufacturers of wastewater treatment equipment in the region, as well as increase in demand for treated water from various end-use industries such as municipal and industrial applications in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India, may be attributed to the growth of the Asia-Pacific water treatment equipment market.

Leading Market Players: -

ECOLAB

HYDRANAUTICS

VEOLIA

XYLEM

PENTAIR

GENERAL ELECTRIC

SUEZ

CALGON CARBON CORPORATION

CULLIGAN WATER

LENNTECH B.V.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global water treatment equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

