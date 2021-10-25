Water Desalination Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.13 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global water desalination market report.

The water desalination market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.32% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global water desalination market would realize an absolute growth of 70.69% in terms of revenue during the period between 2020-2026. Membrane technology segment accounted for a majority share of the global water desalination market in 2020 and is expected to grow with an 9.66% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue. The municipal segment dominated the market with a share of 50.68% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% during 2020-2026. In terms of water source, seawater segment dominated the global water desalination market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 6.60 billion revenue during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa dominated the overall water desalination market with a share of 48.57% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Rising global awareness of water pollution, rapid urbanization, and water scarcity issues are expected to surge the demand for water desalination in the region during the forecast period. APAC is the second largest water desalination market with a share of 21.64% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Growing environmental concerns and the restricted availability of safe drinking water have increased the use of water desalination across the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology, application, water source, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/water-desalination-market

Water Desalination Market – Segmentation

Membrane-based desalination is the technology where salt separation arises with no phase transition and includes lower energy consumption. It is generally considered to resolve water scarcity problems owing to its high efficiency and lesser energy consumption. Membranes and filters can selectively prohibit or permit the enactment of some ions, and desalination technologies have been created across these capabilities.

The municipal sector is estimated to be the largest sector by application of the water desalination market during the forecast period. Globally, the increasing population has increased the demand for treated water. The scarcity of water resources has necessitated the demand for more water recycling and water treatment services.

Seawater desalination is a process in which salt and other constituents are eliminated to produce pure water. Thermal desalination procedures usually utilize heat to evaporate water, putting dissolved constituents behind. The water vapor is then condensed and accumulated as product water. Membrane desalination processes use high pressure to drive water molecules across tiny pores while maintaining salts and other bigger molecules.

Water Desalination Market by Technology

Membrane Technology

Thermal Technology

Renewable Technologies

Water Desalination Market by Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Water Desalination Market by Water source

Seawater

Brackish Water

Ground Water and Surface Water

Water Desalination Market – Dynamics

Desalination has become a vital toolset to tackle the worsening water stress by industrial and population growth and aggravated by climate change. Several technologies have been established to desalinate feedwater with a broad spectrum of salinity. Seawater desalination technologies are swiftly developing, and countries are choosing dual-purpose integrated power plants that include cogeneration. Nuclear desalination has been described as the usage of both electricity and heat generated by nuclear power plants to eliminate minerals and salts from seawater. Nuclear desalination is usually cost-competitive compared to using fossil fuels. Only nuclear reactors can deliver the plentiful quantities of energy needed for large-scale desalination projects in the future. Small and medium-sized nuclear reactors are appropriate for desalination, usually with cogeneration of electricity utilizing low-pressure steam from the turbine and hot seawater feed from the final cooling system.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Desalination with Renewable Energy Systems

Hybrid Desalination Process

Depleting Freshwater Resources

Implementation of Stricter Regulatory Requirements

Water Desalination Market – Geography

The Middle East & Africa account for 48.57% of the total water desalination market. The increasing need for energy-efficient and cost-effective water desalination systems is expected to boost the market for water desalination in the Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, rising global awareness regarding water pollution and rapid urbanization is expected to surge the demand for water desalination systems in the region during the forecast period. In Africa, current practices for water and wastewater treatment are inadequate to make sure safe water and basic sanitation. To tackle this challenge, joint efforts are required, including innovative technologies, harvesting energy, improving operation and maintenance, promoting public participation, establishing water quality standards, and improving governance and management.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/water-desalination-market

Water Desalination Market by Geography

Middle East and Africa

GCC



South Africa

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Spain



Italy



Germany



Greece



Netherlands

Latin America

Chile



Mexico



Peru

Major Vendors

Acciona

Doosan heavy industries & construction

IDE Technologies

SUEZ

VEOLIA

Other Prominent Vendors

Aquatech International

Evoqua Water Technologies

XYLEM

Koch Separation Solutions

Genesis Water Technologies

Dow

Abengoa

Ferrovial

Biwater

Fisia Italimpianti

WETICO (Water & Environment Technologies)

Safbon Water Technology

WABAG

Metito

Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Siemens

Fluence

Pall Corporation

Alfa Laval

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence