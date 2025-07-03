Water-based Barrier Coatings Market worth $1.85 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Water-based Barrier Coatings Market by Component (Water, Filler, Binder, Additives), Barrier Type (Water Vapor, Oil/Grease), Substrate (Paper & Cardboard), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', water-based barrier coatings market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2025 and 2030.

Water-based barrier coatings have gained prominence in the packaging industry due to their ability to facilitate recycling, enhance product protection, and extend the shelf life of food and goods. As packaging companies navigate stringent environmental regulations and strive to design recyclable and eco-friendly solutions, there is an increasing reliance on innovative coatings. Bioplastics have emerged as vital components of sustainable packaging, offering robust protection, adherence to food safety standards, and compatibility with recycling and composting processes. This shift is aligned with the global movement towards reducing plastic usage and adopting low-carbon materials in packaging, which fuels the demand for these advanced solutions. Many enterprises are integrating bio-based and high-performance water-based coatings into their packaging strategies in response to regulatory pressures and evolving consumer preferences. The drive to minimize pollution and transition to safer products is encouraging the adoption of water-based industrial processes worldwide. Consequently, the water-based barrier coatings market is projected to experience steady and significant growth throughout the forecast period.

Oil/grease barrier type segment accounted for second-largest market share in terms of value in 2024.

Water-based barrier coatings with oil and grease resistance represent the second-largest segment of the market, primarily driven by demand in the food packaging sector, particularly for fast food, baked goods, and ready-to-eat meals. These coatings effectively prevent oils and fats from permeating packaging materials, ensuring the integrity and cleanliness of the packages and preserving the products' aesthetic quality. In response to evolving consumer expectations and regulatory requirements for the safety and environmental sustainability of packaging for greasy or oily foods, manufacturers are increasingly adopting water-based coatings that safeguard the contents and comply with stringent standards. Furthermore, the growing demand for environmentally friendly and compostable packaging solutions has further accelerated the adoption of oil and grease-resistant water-based coatings across various markets.

Other substrates segment accounted for second-largest market share in terms of value in 2024.

Water-based barrier coatings used in bioplastics, flexible films, metal foils, and molded fiber products (known as other substrates) played the largest role in sustaining the second-highest group in the market. Because of this, these substrates are picked to make products that are more shock-resistant, less sensitive to heat, or require higher levels of chemical or waterproofness than simple paper or cardboard can deliver. Many pharmaceutical, electronic, and cosmetics companies are now using these alternative materials for their packaging needs. Because people need recyclable materials, the coating industry is creating technologies that can be used on different types of things besides paper. Because companies want their products to be more environmentally friendly and sustainability regulations are getting tougher, water-based barrier coatings are increasing, and firms keep a significant share of the market.

North America was third-largest regional market for water-based barrier coatings in 2024.

In 2024, North America ranked third in the water-based barrier coating market, a position significantly supported by its robust packaging industry and effective government policies. The increasing consumer demand for recyclable packaging is driving a notable shift in food service packaging, retail food products, and e-commerce shipments in the US and Canada, prompting a transition to water-based coatings. This trend is further reinforced by environmental protection initiatives, with numerous states and provinces implementing bans on single-use plastics.

Packaging manufacturers in the region are actively researching and developing green technologies and adopting water-based formulations to align with sustainability objectives set by leading brands and regulatory bodies, including the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada. While Europe and the Asia Pacific region exhibit higher demand, North America continues to experience consistent growth, fueled by innovative solutions, improved infrastructure, and an increasing customer preference for low-VOC, environmentally safe coatings across various sectors.

The key players profiled in the report include ALTANA AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Michelman, Inc. (US), Imerys (France), Dow Inc. (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Omya AG (Switzerland), Archroma (Switzerland), and among others.

