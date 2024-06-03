SINGAPORE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- watchTowr , a global leader in External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ekco - Europe's fastest-growing, security-first managed cyber security and cloud provider.

By joining forces, Ekco will leverage watchTowr's market-leading EASM and CART technology, the watchTowr Platform, to provide Ekco's MSSP clients with continuous testing and assurance that reflects the reality of today's cyber threats.

watchTowr Partners with Ekco To Deliver External Attack Surface Management In Europe

"We are not even halfway through 2024 - and organisations have already had to deal with a year of serious, exploitable vulnerabilities in critical systems and software. At the same time, we've seen attackers broaden their tactics and techniques to include numerous attacks, including credential stuffing and supply-chain-focused attacks.

This reality, combined with a significant reduction in the time typically taken by attackers to weaponize vulnerabilities—in some cases, in as little as 5 hours—reflects how aggressive and persistent ransomware gangs and other attackers have become.

We are excited to partner with Ekco to provide this highly effective solution for preventing breaches." said Benjamin Harris, Founder and CEO of watchTowr.

watchTowr's technology, combined with Ekco's expertise, will enable Ekco's clients to drastically reduce the time required to detect and address emerging vulnerabilities in their external attack surface - cutting it down from weeks or months to mere hours. This will enable Ekco's clients to focus on what matters - their business.

"Our partnership with watchTowr will enable further evolution and capability of our Security Services available to our customers. You can only defend against the Cyber threats when you understand the attackers.

The watchTowr Platform is highly sophisticated and will provide best-in-class Attack Surface Management and Continuous Assurance testing capabilities of our customer's attack surfaces. This holistic capability built around an attacker's view of an organisation, combined with our Ekco SOC rapid response capability, will enable us to protect our customers from the most advanced Cyber threats. Continuously." said Andy Winters, Director of Operations at Ekco Security.

About watchTowr:

watchTowr is a global cybersecurity technology company, built by former adversaries.

watchTowr's world-class External Attack Surface Management and Continuous Automated Red Teaming technology is informed by years of experience compromising some of the world's most targeted organisations and utilised by Fortune 500, financial services and critical infrastructure providers every day.

About Ekco:

Ekco is one of Europe's leading managed cloud and cyber security providers with over 850 employees across the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Malaysia and South Africa. Ekco is at the forefront of digital and security transformation, specializing in cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services that empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological and threat landscape.

"We are the people who power your possible".

Ekco's market leading Managed Security Services delivered through its Global 24/7 Security Operations Centres are powered by leading best in class technologies combined with our expertise. We enable our customers to proactively protect, detect, analyse and respond to potential Cyber Threats.

