Waste Oil Market to Reach $70.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in use of waste oil in automotive and industrial sectors, growth in industrialization, and rise in the demand for energy across the globe drive the growth of the global waste oil market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Waste Oil Market By Type (Transmission oil, Engine Oil, Lubricants), By Application (Waste Oil Boilers, Bio Diesel, Re Refiners), By Technology (Vaccum Distillation Process, Distillation Hydrogen Treatment, Thin-Film Evaporation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global waste oil industry generated $45.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $70.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in use of waste oil in automotive and industrial sectors, growth in industrialization, and rise in the demand for energy across the globe drive the growth of the global waste oil market. Moreover, development in waste oil technologies and continuous support from government present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (277 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17349

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global waste oil market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown.

Halt in the construction of new electric utility infrastructures, automotive, and other industrial plants, due to lack of workers and increase in demand-supply gaps, hampered the market growth during the pandemic period.

Nevertheless, the market has already started to recover, and is expected to get back on track soon.

The lubricants segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the lubricants segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global waste oil market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in demand in automotive and industrial sectors may act as the major driving factor for the lubricants. Other segments mentioned in the report include engine oil and transmission oil.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Waste Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17349?reqfor=covid

The re-refiners segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the re-refiners segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global waste oil market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. Re-refining economic operating margins will improve as the quality of both used and re-refined oil improves. This upward trend will continue to encourage re-refiners to seek out the highest-quality feedstock and deliver the highest-quality product to the market. Other segments analyzed in the report include waste oil boilers and bio diesel.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global waste oil market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in awareness about energy efficiency and renewable fuel generation technology. Other segments mentioned in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17349

Leading Market Players: -

Alexandria Petroleum Co

Enfields Chemicals CC

Enva

Falzon Group

Gecco

Goins Waste Oil company inc

J.J. Richards & Sons Pty Ltd

Oil Salvage Ltd

Safety- Kleen Systems , Inc

, Inc Sliker Recycling

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waste-oil-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Oil shale market is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2030.

Oil and Gas Accumulator Market is projected to reach $814.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Artificial Lift System Market is projected to reach $55.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Coiled Tubing Market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021to 2030.

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market is projected to reach $1,180.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Pump Jack Market is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Transformer Oil Market is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Oil Storage Market is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Oil Refining Market is projected to reach $3,751.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Recycled Base Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Marine Bunker Oil Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Heavy Fuel Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

Turbine Oil Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

Crude Oil Pipelines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

Oil & Gas Packer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Crude Oil Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research