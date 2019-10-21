Warrior Gold Announces Start of Follow Up Drilling and Extension of Non Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V:WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that the follow-up diamond drilling program, announced by the Company on October 10, 2019 is planned to commence November 1, 2019. The drilling program's focus will be on the A and C Zones which returned excellent results in the previous program (see the news release of June 6, 2019).

"We anticipate that the high-grade intersections in the A and C Zones will be extended along strike. Additionally, the presence of parallel zones south of the Goodfish A Zone will also be investigated," stated Tom Neelands, Chief Geologist, Warrior Gold.

The Company wishes to report that further to its news releases of September 17, 2019 and September 26, 2019, which announced a non-brokered private placement of up to Cdn$1,500,000 (the "Offering") and the subsequent closing of a Cdn$859,983 first tranche, the TSX Venture Exchange has granted the Company a 30 day extension to this Offering, with all terms and conditions remaining the same.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering will be conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus exemptions.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five kilometres north of the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 kilometres long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo., President & CEO, Warrior Gold Inc., +1 647 344-3433, dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com

