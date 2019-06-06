Warrior Gold Announces High-Grade Gold Drilling Results at Goodfish-Kirana Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's winter diamond drilling program (15 drill holes - 2,218 m) at its 100% owned Goodfish-Kirana Project in the Kirkland Lake Camp in Ontario. Selected highlighted assay results from the Phase One program are provided in Table 1.

Program Highlights:

Numerous significant gold assays obtained

Repetition of historical high-grade assays achieved

Confirmation of geological model

Significant Drill Results:

At C Zone:

GF19-003: 21.33 g/t Au over 2.45 m (at a vertical depth of 90 m )

(at a vertical depth of ) including 103 g/t Au over 0.50 m with visible gold

GF19-004: 10.40 g/t Au over 0.90 m (at a vertical depth of 28 m )

(at a vertical depth of ) GF19-005: 7.75 g/t Au over 1.0 m (at a vertical depth of 47 m )

(at a vertical depth of ) GF19-005: 6.56 g/t Au over 0.95 m (at a vertical depth of 89 m )

(at a vertical depth of ) GF19-007: 104.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m (at a vertical depth of 53 m )

At A Zone:

GF19-008: 9.04 g/t Au over 5.37 m ( at vertical depth of 44 m ) including 42.70 g/t Au over 1.0 m

at vertical depth of ) GF19-009: 1.12 g/t Au over 13.46 m (at vertical depth of 67 m ) including 4.90 g/t Au over 1.35 m

(at vertical depth of ) GF19-011: 1.75 g/t Au over 5.47 m (at vertical depth of 82 m ) including 4.04 g/t Au over 1.2 m

(at vertical depth of ) GF19-013: 6.47 g/t Au over 1.0 m (at vertical depth of 39 m ) including visible gold

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is located five km north from downtown Kirkland Lake, in the Blake River Mafic Volcanics, north of the Cadillac Larder Lake Fault Zone, and within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.The Property hosts three major gold mineralized geological structures, as well as many historical shallow pits and shafts that date back to the 1930s. The Goodfish-Kirana Property is a recently consolidated significant land package that has been underexplored due to past fragmental ownership. Warrior Gold has completed 2,800 m of drilling from 20 holes (five in 2018 and 15 in 2019) and the newly confirmed gold mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO commented: "We are very pleased with the results of this Phase One drilling campaign which has substantiated the historical high-grade gold results. The drilling results indicate that mineralization is open both along strike and at depth at the A and C Zone. Additionally, at Deloye drilling has been demonstrated that the auriferous cataclastic deformation zone (Friedman 2019), the Kirana Deformation Zone extends 1000 m westward to the Kirana Kirkland mine shaft. This drill program has increased our understanding of the geological controls and we look forward to applying this valuable knowledge to the summer field program and the subsequent drill campaign."

Table 1: Significant assay intercepts.

Drill Hole Zone From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Grade

(Au g/t) Host GK19-001 Deloye 45.63 48.62 2.99 1.61 - moderately sheared mafic volcanic GK19-002 Deloye



0.00 No

Significant

Value - hole lost in underground workings GK19-003 C 137.00 139.45 2.45 21.33 - moderately sheared mafic volcanic

Including 137.00 137.50 0.50 103.00 GK19-004 C 43.60 44.50 0.90 10.40 - massive to weakly foliated altered volcanics GK19-004 C 84.68 85.78 1.10 4.35 - massive - weakly foliated, strongly magnetic mafic volcanic flow GK19-005 C 56.96 57.96 1.00 7.75 - at contact between mafic intrusive and intermediate volcanics GK19-005 C 104.85 105.80 0.95 6.56 - weakly sheared altered mafic volcaniclastics GK19-006 C



0.00 No

Significant

Value

GK19-007 C 97.58 98.58 1.00 104.50 - visible gold in QCV* in altered mafic volcanic GK19-008 A 65.24 70.61 5.37 9.04 - moderately sheared and altered mafic volcanic with fine-grained pyrite and local silicification.

Including 65.24 66.24 1.00 42.70 GK19-009 A 74.64 88.10 13.46 1.12 - silicified mafic flow or QFP*

Including 79.53 80.88 1.35 4.90 - sheared QCV GK19-010 A 45.42 46.42 1.00 0.66 - altered mafic volcanics



80.00 81.50 1.50 1.46 - altered mafic volcanics GK19-011 A 79.80 85.27 5.47 1.75 - altered mafic volcanic with pyritic bands parallel to foliation.

Including 79.80 81.00 1.20 4.03 GK19-012 A





Abandoned

GK19-013 A 37.50 38.50 1.00 6.47 - visible gold in QCV in mafic volcanic



93.00 94.28 1.28 1.72 - pillowed mafic volcanic GK19-014 A 56.50 60.00 3.50 1.71 - altered mafic volcanic flows GK19-015 A 79.69 82.70 3.01 1.73 - sheared/banded, moderate to strongly sericite and silica altered rock











QCV - quartz calcite vein











QFP - quartz feldspar porphyry

Intervals have been presented in core length; diamond drill holes are planned to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to strike as possible or known; the true widths are estimated to be 75% - 85% of the downhole length when hole and dips of the mineralized horizons are considered.

Assays results as presented have not been capped. Intercepts occur within geological boundaries of major zones but have not been correlated to individual structures/horizons within these zones.

Vertical depth is measured from the surface to the mid-point of the reported interval.

The drilling program was designed to validate the historic drill results, to gain an understanding of the mineralization controls as well as to test strike length and the depth of mineralization.

The Goodfish A Shear Zone is defined by an approximately 15 m wide, cross-cutting corridor of anomalous gold, localized high-grade Au domains, intense shearing, discrete fault damage zones and pervasive sericite + carbonate + silica alteration. Within the high-grade corridor defined by historic drilling, Warrior Gold's drill program confirmed grade continuity intersecting 9.04 g/t Au over 5.37 m (GK19-008). Drilling at the A Zone successfully confirmed the continuation of the Goodfish deformation zone ~140 m west of historic intercepts where the drill-hole was terminated in the underground workings at the onset of gold mineralization. Visible gold was identified up-hole prior to intersecting the workings. The A Zone remains open in all directions and has been tested only by historic drilling to a vertical depth of 230 m. Warrior Gold's 2019 program drilling did not exceed 100 m below surface.

The C Zone drilling determined the high-grade potential of the area by intersecting two 100 g/t gold intervals (GK19-03 and GF19-07). Drilling encountered multiple zones of intense deformation and sericite-carbonate alteration. Inferred structural complexity from airborne magnetics suggests the presence of a cross-cutting structure which requires additional testing.

Drilling at Deloye achieved the program objectives by successfully testing the stratigraphy around the historic workings providing an understanding of the mineralization style and control of previously mined rock. First pass drilling intersected a significant deformation zone, inferred to be the auriferous cataclastic Kirana Deformation Zone (Friedman 2019), at the margin of a substantial quartz-feldspar porphyry. Lower grade gold was encountered along the margins of the intrusion within the sheared domain.

For further reference Warrior Gold has uploaded geological cross and long sections to it's website at: www.warriorgoldinc.com.

"The high-grade gold intersections with visible gold at the A and C Zones are open in all directions and have been encountered at relatively shallow depths for the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Future drilling will focus on these zones as well as the auriferous Kirana Deformation Zone." added Tom Neelands, Warrior Gold's Chief Geologist.

Table 2. Drill Hole Collar data.

Area DDH Northing Easting Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Deloye GK19-001 5337654 572882 284 176.9 -45.3 141.1 Deloye GK19-002 5337654 572882 284 178.1 -59.2 82.64 C Zone GK19-003 5339187 573725 296 119.9 -43.9 150.98 C Zone GK19-004 5339126 573687 296 122.3 -45.8 195.38 C Zone GK19-005 5339126 573687 296 122.1 -60.8 179.03 C Zone GK19-006 5339077 573656 294 130.3 -42.6 168.83 C Zone GK19-007 5339077 573656 294 128.7 -59.7 175.92 A Zone GK19-008 5338783 573762 295 214.1 -44.5 154.77 A Zone GK19-009 5338780 573760 295 214.7 -60.3 160.77 A Zone GK19-010 5338798 573679 292 205.8 -46.3 118.8 A Zone GK19-011 5338798 573679 292 197.9 -76.3 182.08 A Zone GK19-012 5338826 573615 289 201.5 -75.4 58.77 A Zone GK19-013 5338826 573615 289 202.8 -69 96.41 A Zone GK19-014 5338784 573717 294 207 -76 181.38 A Zone GK19-015 5338773 573750 296 192.7 -74.9 175.89

This table corrects the error in Warrior Gold's April 18, 2019 news release and correctly indicates that five holes were drilled in Goodfish C Zone (not six) and eight holes (not seven) in Goodfish A Zone.

Analytical Procedures and QA/QC

Program design, management, and Quality Control/Quality Assurance are conducted by Warrior Gold's exploration group under the supervision of Tom Neelands, P.Geo, the Company's Qualified Person. GeoVector Management Inc. of Ottawa, Ontario led by Tim Chadwick, MSc. supervised all aspects of the core logging which included: core orientation, photography, geology, structural measurements, magnetic susceptibility, core lost and the insertion of standards and blanks. Standards were obtained from Analytical Solutions Ltd. and the QA/QC results were reviewed by Naaznin Pastakia.

Drill core samples were cut by diamond saw at Canadian Exploration Services Ltd. (CXS) in Larder Lake, Ontario, 27 km east of Kirkland Lake. Field duplicate samples, blank rock samples and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample sequence at a frequency of one per 20 samples. A halved core sample is left in the core box with the other half core sampled and transported by Warrior Gold's personnel in securely sealed bags to ALS Limited's sample preparation laboratory in Timmins, Ontario. After sample preparation, samples are shipped to ALS's Vancouver facility for gold and ICP analysis. Gold assays greater than three g/t are re-assayed on a 30 g split by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Tom Neelands, P.Geo., the Chief Geologist for Warrior Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

