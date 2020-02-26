Warrior Gold Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Steve Burleton, MBA, CFA, ICD.d. as a director of the Company and the resignation of Malcolm Burke effective February 27, 2020. Malcolm Burke will continue in an active role as an advisor to the Company.

Steve Burleton is an experienced mining executive with significant experience in capital raising, corporate development and strategy. He most recently was the President and CEO of GT Gold where he raised close to $25 million in equity and brought in Newmont Corporation as a strategic investor to support the newly discovered Saddle North project. Prior to GT Gold, Steve was Vice President, Business Development at Richmont Mines Inc. which was acquired by Alamos Gold Inc. for US$770 million in 2017. While with Richmont, Steve was responsible for financing initiatives and worked closely with Richmont's executive team in determining the Company's strategic direction. Prior to entering the mining industry, Steve spent over 18 years in the Canadian investment banking industry, including positions of Managing Director of Investment Banking at Wellington West Capital Markets Inc. and at Scotia Capital Inc. advising and executing debt and equity financing for companies in the mining, fertilizer and industrial products sectors. Steve is a CFA charterholder, has an MBA from York University and holds an ICD.d designation from the Rotman School of Management.

Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO of Warrior Gold stated, "We are delighted to have Steve join the Warrior Gold team. His experience in mining and capital markets will be of great value to the Company as we advance our Goodfish-Kirana Project. We would like to thank Malcolm Burke for his many years of contribution to the Board. His insightfulness and efforts significantly contributed to the merger that created Warrior Gold and we look forward to his continued involvement and support as an advisor."

"I am very pleased to be joining the Warrior Gold Board. Warrior Gold's Goodfish-Kirana Property in the Kirkland Lake camp of Northern Ontario is a highly prospective and promising brownfields exploration project in a world-famous and prolific gold mining district. I look forward to working with the Warrior Gold team as they advance the project to discovery," added Steve Burleton on his appointment.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly 3 km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast-trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

