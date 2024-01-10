Warm up for Winter with RED GOLD FROM EUROPE YOUR ORGANIC AND SUSTAINABLE CHOICE

Your new favourite tomato soup recipe made with canned organic tomatoes.

NAPLES, Italy, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In winter, when a steaming bowl of tomato soup is just what you want, fresh tomatoes are not always available. But even when tomatoes are not in season, you can still make this easy soup thanks to one special ingredient: canned organic tomatoes.

Our tomatoes are picked at their peak of ripeness, full of Mediterranean sunshine and utterly delicious. But while many foods are at their best eaten raw and fresh, tomatoes provide a higher level of lycopene – a protective antioxidant - when canned than when raw.