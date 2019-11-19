War on Cancer: Celebrating Success, Accelerating Progress

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Policymakers, health-care providers, insurers, investors, scientists, technologists and leading thinkers will gather at War on Cancer Europe Summit on November 26th in Waldorf Astoria, London.

Over the last four years, the Economist Events' series of cancer summits in Europe has articulated the challenges and opportunities in improving cancer control. In 2019, we will look to solutions, not problems. We will celebrate the successes—even if at present these are small-scale—in areas of policy, regulation, investment, partnerships, systems and technology which have led to better outcomes for patients.

Questions we will strive to answer include:

What does good cancer care look like, and in what areas can European countries continue to improve their provision?

Where are the greatest lags in European cancer control and, globally, what are the best examples of progress and success they should look to?

Knowing from experience that change is possible, how can we be ambitious in our pursuit of new paradigms of care that can meet the needs of patients?

What is being done across the region – and worldwide – to implement and sustain successful cancer control efforts?

Featured speakers include:

HRH Princess Dina Mired, President, Union for International Cancer Control

Tanel Kiik , Minister of social affairs, Estonia

, Minister of social affairs, Henny Braund , Chief executive, Anthony Nolan

, Chief executive, Michelle Mitchell OBE, Chief executive, Cancer Research UK

Franco Cavalli , Chairman of the scientific committee, European School of Oncology

, Chairman of the scientific committee, Jerome Coffey , National director, national cancer control programme, National Health Executive ( Ireland )

, National director, national cancer control programme, Charmaine Gauci , Superintendent of public health, department for health regulation, Malta

, Superintendent of public health, department for health regulation, Mary Gospodarowicz, Medical director, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Ann-Louise Ward , Chief operating officer, Maggie's Centres

, Chief operating officer, Veronica Foote , Head of patient relations and communications, Novartis Oncology Region Europe

, Head of patient relations and communications, Tim Jaeger , Global head of diagnostics information solutions (DIS), Roche

, Global head of diagnostics information solutions (DIS), Dr. Evangelos Pappas , Founder and chief scientific officer, RTsafe

, Founder and chief scientific officer, Carlos Rodriguez-Galindo , Director, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

View the latest agenda here.

The Economist is delighted to be participating in the inaugural London Global Cancer Week from November 24-28. We're collaborating with the Royal Society of Medicine, Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, The Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal College of Radiologists to host a co-ordinated series of international discussions and events. London Global Cancer Week will provide a 360° picture of the impact of the rising incidence of cancer in these emerging countries. For more information, visit: www.lgcw.org.uk

SPONSORS

Supporters of The Economist Events' War on Cancer Europe Summit include St. Jude Children's Hospital as diamond sponsor, Novartis as platinum sponsor, Roche and Takeda Oncology as silver sponsors, Elekta as host sponsor, Cancer Research UK as supporting sponsor and RTsafe as Exhibitor sponsor.

About The Economist Events

The Economist Events' philosophy is to tackle issues with a forward-looking, uniquely global perspective. We aim to create events for the intellectually curious: people who enjoy ideas and who are passionate about the issues that define our world. Attend our events: events.economist.com

About Consilium Strategic Communications

Consilium Strategic Communications is an established global leader in strategic healthcare communications and investor relations advisory with operations in London, mainland Europe and the US. Consilium's specialist team represents a broad range of companies spanning the global healthcare sector and provides strategic, long-term PR and IR advice to companies, funds and charities. Operating with Boards, senior decision makers and executives, we work in partnership with our clients to translate complex healthcare situations into meaningful communications programmes that deliver sustained results, inspire action and build value. For more information, please visit www.consilium-comms.com.

Press enquiries

Lindsey Neville / Rachael Alisedeghat

WarOnCancer2019@consilium-comms.com

For general queries or further information about the event please call +44 (0) 20 7576 8118 or e-mail events@economist.com.

SOURCE The Economist Events