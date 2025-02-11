Wanstor Achieves Prestigious SDI 4-Star Certification, Setting a New Standard for Business-Led IT Services

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanstor, a leading Managed Services & Security Provider (MSSP), has earned the distinguished 4-star Business-Led Certification from the Service Desk Institute (SDI), joining an elite group of only 24 UK organisations. This recognition underscores Wanstor's commitment to delivering business-aligned technology services, empowering organisations to innovate, scale, and thrive.

In a landscape where 80% of organisations experience service disruptions impacting revenue and customer satisfaction, Wanstor ensures IT is not just a support function but a strategic driver of business growth and resilience.

What SDI 4-Star Certification Means

The SDI Service Desk Certification is an internationally recognised benchmark for IT service management excellence. Achieving this 4-star rating demonstrates Wanstor's ability to align IT services with business objectives, ensuring customers receive industry-leading support tailored to their needs.

The assessment covered key areas, including:

+ Leadership & Strategy – Proactive, customer-focused service delivery.

+ Customer Experience Management – Driving satisfaction and loyalty through seamless IT support.

+ People Management – Investing in talent to build a high-performing service team.

+ Processes & Performance – Leveraging AI, automation, and best practices for operational efficiency.

+ Corporate Social Responsibility – Integrating sustainability into IT services.

A Strategic Partner for Growth

This certification cements Wanstor as a strategic ally for bold technology leaders. Organisations partnering with Wanstor gain:

+ Proactive, Business-Aligned IT Services – IT as a driver of innovation.

+ Industry-Specific Expertise – Tailored solutions for Professional Services, Not-for-Profits, and Hospitality.

+ Cutting-Edge Technology – AI, automation, and self-healing capabilities for future-ready operations.

+ A People-First Culture – A 250-strong, 24/7 service team committed to continuous learning.

Impact on Business Leaders

For CIOs and IT leaders, partnering with an SDI accredited MSP ensures consistent service, operational efficiency, and scalability. "Achieving SDI's 4-star Business-Led Certification is a testament to Wanstor's relentless pursuit of IT excellence," said Francesca Lukes, CEO at Wanstor. "This milestone reinforces our commitment to driving business transformation for our customers."

Future-Ready IT Services

As businesses demand IT partners that deliver measurable impact, Wanstor stands ready to support growth with market-leading solutions.

About Wanstor

Wanstor is a UK-based Managed Services Provider offering comprehensive IT solutions across Hospitality, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Not-for-Profits. Focused on innovation, customer experience, and technology, Wanstor helps organisations scale and succeed in a competitive digital landscape.

