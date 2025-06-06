Wanhua Chemical and ElevenEs signed a strategic agreement for battery materials: Collaborate to create a localized supply chain of battery cathode materials in Europe

MEISHAN, China, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Wanhua Chemical Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Wanhua Chemical") and ElevenEs, a leading European manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, successfully signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Meishan, Sichuan. Mr. Wang Xiaoxing, General Manager of Wanhua Chemical Battery Technology Co., Ltd., and Mr. Nemanja Mikać, Founder and CEO of ElevenEs, attended the signing ceremony. This collaboration aims to establish a comprehensive supply and technical partnership covering products such as LFP cathode materials, PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride) binders, NMP (N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone) solvents, etc., to promote the sustainable development of both parties in the new energy industry.

photo image

Wanhua Chemical, with its industrial chain advantages and decades of experience in process development and engineering research, has established a battery material integrating battery material technology development, equipment process technology development, and battery cell application technology research. The company has also established a complete technical platform for cathode and anode materials, binders, and solvents.

Under the agreement, the parties express their intention to cooperate on LFP and other high-quality raw materials. At the same time, both parties will jointly form a technical team, exchange technical and market information, and accelerate the development of their products and markets. Wanhua Chemical will utilize its production bases and global supply chain to support ElevenES battery production in Serbia.

Mr. Wang Xiaoxing, General Manager of Wanhua Battery Company, stated:

"This strategic collaboration with ElevenEs marks a significant step in Wanhua Chemical's localization of battery material supply chains in Europe. We will leverage our strengths in material R&D, production processes, and global footprint to provide ElevenEs with high-performance LFP cathode materials and integrated solutions, jointly advancing the sustainable development of Europe's new energy industry."

Mr. Nemanja Mikać, Founder of ElevenEs, stated:

"Wanhua Chemical's profound expertise in battery materials and global production capacity will significantly support ElevenEs in achieving our localized supply chain goals. This partnership not only strengthens our raw material security but also accelerates innovation through technical synergy, delivering more competitive LFP battery products to the European market."

In the future, both parties plan to deepen cooperation in areas such as electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS), continuously expand cooperation in battery materials, cell products, product and technology development, market expansion, and other fields, and jointly create a win-win situation for both parties to reinforce their leading positions in the global new energy industry.

About ElevenEs

ElevenEs is a development and industrial investment of Al Pack Group, an international leader in aluminum processing with over 30 years of high-precision manufacturing expertise – including processes closely aligned with the production of electrodes, the active component of LFP batteries. ElevenEs is recognized and supported by EIT InnoEnergy, a leading global investor in sustainable energy. The establishment of a state-of-the-art Research and Development laboratory and center is operational since June 2021. Following the successful completion and commissioning of the pilot production line in mid-2023, ElevenEs is on track to build the initial Megafactory with a capacity of approximately 1000 MWh (1 GWh) during 2025 and 2026. This will be followed by the first phase of the Gigafactory, targeting an annual production capacity of 8GWh and the second phase of the Gigafactory in Europe and the USA, targeting the total annual production capacity of 40GWh (20 + 20) by 2031.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704764/photo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704763/image.jpg